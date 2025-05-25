Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lionel Messi's late free kick goal hands Inter Miami a 3-3 draw vs Union

Lionel Messi's late free kick goal hands Inter Miami a 3-3 draw vs Union

Messi, who turns 38 in June, received a mix of cheers and boos in his return when he was introduced, then absolutely silenced the Union's famed Sons of Ben as the seconds ticked down.

Lionel messi

AP Chester (US)
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a pep talk this week, exhorting his MLS team to be more united than ever to get through a recent rough stretch.

Motivational speeches sometimes work.

Messi being Messi almost never fails.

Messi got a rise out of the crowd when he scored on a free kick late in the 87th minute to pull Inter Miami within one and had the assist on Telasco Segovia's tying goal in the 95th minute, helping Inter Miami rally from a two-goal deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union 3-3 on Saturday night.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion, scored a crucial goal in his first game since he challenged Inter Miami during a rare television interview to stick together after a loss against Orlando. 

 

Inter Miami stuck together down the stretch to stun the Union.

Messi finally solved 19-year-old Union goalie Andrew Rick late in front of a packed house that came to watch one of soccer's greats and also to root on a Union team that came minutes away from its 10th win of the season.

Quinn Sullivan scored the first goal and Tai Baribo added two more to give him 13 this season for the Union. Tadeo Allende scored in the second half to make it 2-1 Inter Miami.

Messi buried a free kick late in the game for his sixth goal of the season that made it 3-2 and seemed like it could spark Inter Miami out of its funk. Segovia took care of the rest for an Inter Miami team that averaged only 1.8 goals over its last 10 games.

The only way to see the sun is to give everything, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.

Messi brought out his share of fans in his second career MLS visit to Subaru Park, though the Messi Mania from his 2023 visit was tamped down to Messi Mildness this time. The pregame scene outside the stadium still saw fans in every beer, hot dog and bathroom line in Messi jerseys and T-shirts, ready to root on the World Cup champion from Argentina.

Unlike his first visit, when tickets soared past $1,000 on the secondary market and season-ticket holders gleefully sold their inventory to make a profit on the season, good seats Saturday were still available on the secondary market for less than $100 a pop moments before kickoff.

Messi missed the trip to Chester last season because of international games with Argentina at Copa America.

Messi, who turns 38 in June, received a mix of cheers and boos in his return when he was introduced, then absolutely silenced the Union's famed Sons of Ben as the seconds ticked down.

Inter Miami needed the boost.

Messi's team set an MLS record for best regular-season mark a year ago, going 22-4-8 finishing with the most points and top winning percentage in league history. The four regular-season losses tied a league mark for the fewest in a season.

But this season has looked nothing like last season.

We're coming off a period of bad results, Messi told Apple TV after the Orlando game. 

But we have to keep working and think about what's next. With three or four games left in May, we (have to) finish the best possible way to be able to face the Club World Cup.

That tournament starts June 14. It's the next big event on Inter Miami's calendar and some games will be played down the road at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Messi did not speak after the Union tie, simply posting a collage of game photos on social media.

The Union extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches in all competitions. The Union are off to their best start to a season through 15 games with 30 points. The club's previous best was 28 points in 15 matches back in 2020.

Eagles star cornerback Cooper DeJean who became the first player in Super Bowl history to intercept a pass or score a touchdown on his birthday struck the ceremonial pregame drum to get the festivities started.

Sullivan, picked to attend the US men's national team camp next month, and Baribo took it from there, each scoring first-half goals against Miami's Oscar Ustari to keep the good times rolling for the hottest team in MLS.

Because of Messi, they wouldn't last.

We showed our character, our personality, Mascherano said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Football News lionel messi

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

