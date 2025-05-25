Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / India can't wait to rectify mistakes made during contest vs BAN: Chhetri

India can't wait to rectify mistakes made during contest vs BAN: Chhetri

India were held to a 0-0 draw by lower-ranked Bangladesh in their opening Group C match of the Asian Cup qualifying third round match on March 25 in Shillong.

Sunil Chhetri, chhetri

Kolkata: Sunil Chhetri during the fourth day of the teams practice session ahead of upcoming international fixtures, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, at the National Centre of Excellence, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 22, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Talismanic India striker Sunil Chhetri on Sunday said that his side cannot wait to make amends of the mistakes they had committed in the goal-less draw against Bangladesh in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying round contest in March.

India were held to a 0-0 draw by lower-ranked Bangladesh in their opening Group C match of the Asian Cup qualifying third round match on March 25 in Shillong, which left head coach Manolo Marquez fuming.

India are up against Hong Kong in their second match -- an away game -- on June 10 in Kowloon. Chhetri said the match against Hong Kong will be a chance for the team to redeem itself.

 

"The initial feeling after the Bangladesh game was that we let ourselves down, let the country down. After I saw the replays, I thought we, as a team, could have done so much more. It was a huge opportunity to take the lead in the table, playing Bangladesh at home. We should have done so many things better," Chhetri said.

"Ending up with just a point, I think we players have no one else but ourselves to blame. We didn't turn up the way we should have. We've talked about it, we've seen the videos, and we can't wait to rectify it," the 40-year-old said in a release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Also Read

MUN vs AVL

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League live time and streaming

NOT vs CHE

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail?

Europa League 2025 winners & runner-ups list

Which team won most Europa League titles? Full list of winners, runner-ups

TOT vs MUn

Tottenham lift 1st title in 17 years, beat Manchester United 1-0 in Europa League final

The Indian team is currently training here and will depart for Pathum Thani on May 28 for an away friendly international match against Thailand on June 4.

Angry and disappointed at the result against Bangladesh, Marquez had made it clear that his team needs a lot of improvement if they are to qualify for the continental showpiece.

"We need to improve a lot because I felt that the team was going forward in every FIFA window except the last," Marquez said, alluding to the match against Bangladesh.

"It's true that for the game against Bangladesh, we lost very important starting players. But it's not an excuse for our poor performance in that game," he said.

"We need to be aware that we have a difficult game in Hong Kong. We have to be competitive and try to win and get the three points."  India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team after six home and away matches qualifies for the continental showpiece.

The national camp here began on May 19 and Chhetri, who had come out of international retirement to help India qualify for 2027 Asian Cup, said the head coach has got a bit of time to formulate a plan.

"We players have to make sure that we are in sync as to what the plan is, and go and try and execute it to the best of our ability. But more importantly, the mistake we made against Bangladesh was that we didn't turn up. And all the preparation, the technical aspect put aside, you have to go and show up.

"We saw some clips of Hong Kong. We will watch more of them. But I think, right now in the stage that we are, we are thinking more about ourselves and slowly we'll progress into what the opponent is and how they play," Chhetri said.

India are aiming to qualify for the Asian Cup for the third time in a row and Chhetri said it's a "bare minimum requirement" for the country to feature in the continental showpiece.

"We should qualify for every Asian Cup, and it's mandatory. But I don't want to put pressure on the boys and the team. Let's take one game at a time."  "Hong Kong, of course, is going to be very crucial. But yes, for India, it's a bare minimum to qualify for the Asian Cup, so that we can test ourselves with the best in Asia and keep proving that we are improving," said Chhetri, who is the only Indian player to have played in three editions of the Asian Cup -- 2011, 2019 and 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid confirms Carlo Ancelotti exit after La Liga 2024-25 finale

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal set as UEFA, CONMEBOL confirm ARG vs ESP Finalissima in 2026

TOT vs MUN

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Europa League final live streaming

Ambedkar Stadium

Ambedkar Stadium set to reopen after major renovation and upgrades

Ballon d'Or 2025

Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony date, time, venue and live streaming

Topics : Football News Sunil Chhetri Indian Football Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon