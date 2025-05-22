Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Which team won most Europa League titles? Full list of winners, runner-ups

Which team won most Europa League titles? Full list of winners, runner-ups

With this Europa League title, Spurs have also booked a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, adding a silver lining to a season filled with doubt

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Tottenham Hotspur finally tasted European glory again, lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. The victory not only ended the club’s 17-year title drought but also marked its first European success since 1984, when it claimed the UEFA Cup.
 
A season redeemed with silverware
  Despite a turbulent domestic campaign that has seen them languish near the bottom of the Premier League standings, Spurs salvaged their season through a gritty European run. Brennan Johnson became the unlikely hero, scoring the lone goal of the match in the 42nd minute after a deflected cross from Pape Sarr created chaos in the United box.
 
 
“I knew I touched it, then watched it trickle in,” Johnson said. “Tottenham are always said to be a good team that can’t get it done—we got it done tonight.”
 
Champions League return secured

  With this Europa League title, Spurs have also booked a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, adding a silver lining to a season filled with doubt. The trophy is the first major success under manager Ange Postecoglou, who faced criticism for inconsistent performances throughout the year.
 
“This is what it means,” Johnson added. “It means everything.” 
 
Record-breaking win in Europe 
This latest triumph also saw Spurs claim a UEFA record, registering their 98th win in the UEFA Cup/Europa League—more than any other club. The win breaks the previous tie with Roma, who were level with Tottenham on 97 victories.
 
Tottenham ended their European campaign with a solid record: 10 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses.
 
Manchester United’s frustrations deepen
  For Manchester United, the defeat compounds an already disappointing season. The Red Devils, managed by Ruben Amorim, sit just above Spurs in the Premier League and will now miss out on European football next season.
 
“We were the better team,” Amorim lamented. “But tonight, we have to deal with the pain of losing.”
 
United had moments of promise, including a header from Rasmus Højlund that was heroically cleared off the line by Micky van de Ven, and a late attempt by Luke Shaw that demanded a difficult save from Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
 
Vicario and Van de Ven Deliver Defensive Brilliance 
“It’s unbelievable,” said an emotional Vicario. “We wrote history tonight—real history. Everyone delivered. One save from Micky on the line was just massive.”
 
Tensions off the pitch, celebration on it
  The final attracted nearly 50,000 fans to Bilbao, with some overnight clashes between supporters, though the matchday remained largely peaceful. Inside the stadium, the crowd was evenly split, reflecting the deep-rooted rivalry between the clubs.
 
Son Heung-min’s Emotional Moment 
Veteran forward Son Heung-min, who came on in the second half, finally ended his personal wait for silverware. The South Korean star had the honour of lifting the trophy in front of his jubilant teammates, capping off a night of emotion, grit, and redemption.
 
A Rivalry Tilting in Spurs’ Favour
  The victory extends Tottenham’s dominance over United in recent meetings. Spurs have now gone seven matches unbeaten against the Red Devils, winning all four encounters in the 2024–25 season.
 
Their only previous final meeting came in the 2009 League Cup, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s United won on penalties. But this time, history belonged to Tottenham Hotspur.
   
List of UEFA Europa League / UEFA Cup finals
Year Winner Runner-up Final Scoreline
2025 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 1-0
2024 Atalanta Bayer Leverkusen 3-0
2023 Sevilla Roma 1-1 (4-1 pens)
2022 Eintracht Frankfurt Rangers 1-1 (5-4 pens)
2021 Villarreal Manchester United 1-1 (11-10 pens)
2020 Sevilla Inter Milan 3-2
2019 Chelsea Arsenal 4-1
2018 Atletico Madrid Marseille 3-0
2017 Manchester United Ajax 2-0
2016 Sevilla Liverpool 3-1
2015 Sevilla Dnipro 3-2
2014 Sevilla Benfica 0-0 (4-2 pens)
2013 Chelsea Benfica 2-1
2012 Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao 3-0
2011 Porto Braga 1-0
2010 Atletico Madrid Fulham 2-1 aet
2009 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen 2-1 aet
2008 Zenit Saint Petersburg Rangers 2-0
2007 Sevilla Espanyol 2-2 (3-1 pens)
2006 Sevilla Middlesbrough 4-0
2005 CSKA Moscow Sporting Lisbon 3-1
2004 Valencia Marseille 2-0
2003 Porto Celtic 3-2
2002 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund 3-2
2001 Liverpool Alaves 5-4
2000 Galatasaray Arsenal 0-0 (pens)
1999 Parma Marseille 3-0
1998 Inter Milan Lazio 3-0
1997 Schalke Inter Milan 1-1 (4-1 pens)
1996 Bayern Munich Bordeaux 5-1
1995 Parma Juventus 2-1
1994 Inter Milan Austria Salzburg 2-0
1993 Juventus Borussia Dortmund 6-1
1992 Ajax Torino 2-2 (away goals)
1991 Inter Milan Roma 2-1
1990 Juventus Fiorentina 3-1
1989 Napoli Stuttgart 5-4
1988 Bayer Leverkusen Espanyol 3-3 (3-2 pens)
1987 Goteborg Dundee United 2-1
1986 Real Madrid Koln 5-3
1985 Real Madrid Videoton 3-1
1984 Tottenham Hotspur Anderlecht 2-2 (4-3 pens)
1983 Anderlecht Benfica 2-1
1982 Goteborg Hamburger SV 4-0
1981 Ipswich Town AZ Alkmaar 5-4
1980 Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia Monchengladbach 3-3 (away goals)
1979 Borussia Monchengladbach Red Star Belgrade 2-1
1978 PSV Eindhoven Bastia 3-0
1977 Juventus Athletic Bilbao 2-2 (away goals)
1976 Liverpool Club Brugge 4-3
1975 Borussia Monchengladbach Twente 5-1
1974 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur 4-2
1973 Liverpool Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2
1972 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

