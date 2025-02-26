Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool's Arne Slot gets 2-match touchline ban for confronting officials

Liverpool's Arne Slot gets 2-match touchline ban for confronting officials

Slot admitted to a charge that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behavior towards both the match referee and an assistant referee

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was handed a two-match touchline suspension on Wednesday for his conduct toward match officials after the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Slot admitted to a charge that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behavior towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Feb. 12, the Football Association said.

The FA said Slot has also been charged 70,000 pounds ($90,000).

Slot was shown a red card for his post-match conduct and has since said he regretted his actions.

Liverpool's next two domestic games are against Newcastle on Wednesday and Southampton on March 8, both in the Premier League and at Anfield.

 

Liverpool leads the league by 11 points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Mbappe out of Madrid's Copa del Rey semifinal match due to toothache

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Copa del Rey S/F: Madrid vs Sociedad live match time, streaming in India

Mbappe and Vinicius

Ancelotti confirms Mbappe fit for Copa semifinal despite tooth issue

Erling Haaland Premier League

Erling Haaland trains ahead of Man City's Premier League clash vs Tottenham

Bengaluru FC

ISL: Bengaluru FC qualify for play-offs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Topics : Liverpool Football Club England Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon