Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Messi to make his Super Bowl debut, set to appear in Michelob Ultra ad

It'll be Messi's first Super Bowl commercial and add to his massive advertising reach in the U.S. and globally. The game is on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi during the Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Miami (US)
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi has won global futbol's biggest prize. He'll now be part of American football's biggest day.
The Inter Miami star, World Cup champion and global soccer icon will headline a Super Bowl ad for Michelob Ultra, the brand announced Thursday. A teaser to what will be a 60-second spot shows Messi ordering a beer as he walks up to a beachside bar, and his reaction when the tap stops pouring.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It'll be Messi's first Super Bowl commercial and adds to his massive advertising reach in the U.S. and globally. The game is on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
Having the GOAT himself, Lionel Messi, and the Super Bowl as a stage to kick it all off and start the year with a bang, that gets us incredibly fired up, Ricardo Marques, Ultra's vice president of marketing, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Messi needs no introduction. The power that he has, the impact that he had upon his arrival in Miami, in the world of soccer and beyond, he's clearly a cultural icon right now.
Messi's partnership with Michelob Ultra's parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, began in 2020. The Super Bowl spot is part of the beer's sizable investment in soccer. The ad follows the brand being revealed as the global beer sponsor of this summer's Copa Amrica.
It's also expected Ultra will partner with the men's World Cup when the tournament is played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026 as Messi's Argentina aims to defend their title.
When you put it all together, we clearly have a very exciting road ahead of us in the context of soccer, Marques said.
Messi is a marketing dream with giant brands such as Adidas, Gatorade, Hard Rock International, Royal Caribbean and Apple TV among others all involved with him. His social media footprint is enormous, with nearly 500 million followers on Instagram.
Anheuser-Busch routinely spends millions on Super Bowl ads; last year's game brought an asking price of as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot, with companies paying it to be on U.S. advertising's biggest stage and with hopes of reaching an expected audience of more than 100 million.

Also Read

Messi boosts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final with 4-1 win vs Philadelphia

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Messi scores as Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0, make Leagues Cup semifinals

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Liverpool defends Salah against accusations he is not committed to Egypt

AFC Asian Cup: India knocked after losing 0-1 to Syria in last group match

AFC Asian Cup 2023: India must win against Syria to keep alive faint hopes

Africa Cup 2024: Egypt loses Mo Salah to injury in 2-2 draw with Ghana

Pro-Palestinian chants ring out again during AFC Asian Cup game vs UAE

The beverage giant had a Michelob Ultra spot as part of last year's Super Bowl lineup, also with a sports theme it was set at Bushwood Country Club, the fictional country club in Caddyshack, and starred tennis great Serena Williams, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current TV analyst Tony Romo, Miami Heat standout Jimmy Butler, golfer Rickie Fowler, soccer player Alex Morgan and boxer Canelo lvarez.
Messi has more than 800 goals ifor clubs and country, among the greatest scorers. He scored twice in the 2022 World Cup final that Argentina won against France on penalty kicks.
Messi is a four-time Champions League winner, an Olympic gold medalist and has been part of 44 trophy wins, considered the most in soccer history.
The artistry that he brings to the pitch brings fans from all walks of life, Marques said.
That's why we're excited about Lionel Messi, his partnership and where soccer is going in the U.S.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : lionel messi Messi football Super Bowl promo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon