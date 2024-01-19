Sensex (    %)
                        
Pro-Palestinian chants ring out again during AFC Asian Cup game vs UAE

Chants of free, free Palestine rang out again from the crowd during the Palestinian soccer team's game against United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup on Thursday.

Palestine footall team fan

Palestine football team fan. Photo: @Qatar2023en

AP Al Wakrah (Qatar)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Similar chants were made at the Palestinian team's game against Iran on Sunday.
Just as for that game, a moment's silence was held before kickoff for the lives lost as a result of the "ongoing situation in Palestine". Loud chanting had already rung out around Al Janoub Stadium before the two teams lined up in the center to observe the silence, and it started again shortly after.
Earlier, the Palestinian players applauded fans following the playing of the national anthem and then held a team huddle on the field.
Chants could be heard again after the Group C game kicked off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

