Pep Guardiola dismisses controversy over Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott

City defender Ruben Dias also downplayed any negative feelings about Madrid's absence at the awards, emphasizing that he was focused on celebrating Rodri's achievement.

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Pep Guardiola downplayed any tensions between Manchester City and Real Madrid following the Spanish club's decision to skip last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony in apparent protest. Madrid did not attend the event in Paris last October after Manchester City's Rodri was named the best player in the world, ahead of Brazil's Vinicius Junior from Madrid.
 
Ahead of the Champions League playoff clash between the two teams, Guardiola addressed the issue, stating, "There are absolutely no hard feelings. Vinicius had an incredible year, just like Rodri. It's similar to the past when Messi and Ronaldo were battling for the award. The matter is finished."
 
 
City players downplay any tensions with Real Madrid
 
City defender Ruben Dias also downplayed any negative feelings about Madrid's absence at the awards, emphasizing that he was focused on celebrating Rodri’s achievement. "I didn’t think about whether it was disrespectful. I was happy for Rodri and celebrated with him that night," said Dias.  ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming
 
The rivalry between City and Madrid has become one of the most intense in recent Champions League history, with this being the fourth consecutive season they’ve faced each other. The winner of their last three encounters has gone on to claim the trophy.

Real Madrid, now strengthened by Kylian Mbappe, who has scored nine goals in his last eight matches, remains a formidable opponent. Guardiola acknowledged that it would be nearly impossible to neutralize the attacking prowess of Madrid’s stars, including Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Endrick, for the full 90 minutes. “They are exceptional players,” Guardiola commented.
 
The two teams are only meeting now due to their struggles in the newly structured league phase. City secured their playoff spot by winning their final match, while Madrid finished 11th, with the top eight teams advancing automatically to the round of 16.
 
Guardiola admitted that the journey to this point had been difficult. "We struggled a lot this season. It would have been great to go further, for the club's prestige, and to win the competition," he said.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

