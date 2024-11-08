Business Standard
Nations League: Captain Mbappe once again left out of France squad

The captain was not included on Thursday in coach Didier Deschamps' list of players for Nations League matches against Israel and Italy

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

AP Paris
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Struggling to make an impact at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbapp has again been left out of the France squad.

The captain was not included on Thursday in coach Didier Deschamps' list of players for Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Mbapp was also absent from the previous gathering because of a minor thigh injury.

But this time Mbapp is not injured and wanted to be selected, Deschamps said. "It's my responsibility to make decisions. I think it's better that way," he said.

He would not elaborate on his choice to do without the striker but said it was not related to recent reports in Swedish media that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was the subject of a rape investigation  I'm not going to argue, Descamps said. What I can tell you are these two things. One, that Kylian wanted to come.

 

"And two, it's not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist. It's a one-off choice for this gathering.

Mbapp's performances have been below par in recent weeks after he joined Madrid from PSG this summer. His struggles to adapt to his new side's playing style have coincided with a global rough patch of form for the Spanish club. 

Mbapp was invisible during the 4-0 loss to Barcelona last month in the Clasico and wasn't a factor this week in a 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League. He hasn't added to his 48 goals for France since June.

His absence from Deschamp's squad last month turned into controversy when he started a Spanish league game for Madrid following his omission, amid sharp criticism from fans.

During his time off from club and country, as France beat Israel and Belgium in the Nations League, Mbapp visited Stockholm.

Swedish media later reported he was the subject of a rape investigation. His legal team dismissed those reports as false. Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying rape was reported to police but didn't name any suspect.

France plays Israel on November 14 in Paris then travels to Italy three days later.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

