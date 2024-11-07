Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / UCL: Fan's death overshadows Bayern's win as fans refrain from singing

UCL: Fan's death overshadows Bayern's win as fans refrain from singing

The atmosphere in Bayern's stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was a medical emergency requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers,

Bayern Munich stadium

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bayern Munich is mourning the death of a fan who attended the team's 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League.

The Bavarian club said on early Thursday morning that it received the news that the fan had died while being transported to the hospital.

Bayern fans did not sing or chant during the game on Wednesday out of respect for the person. The atmosphere in Bayern's stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was a medical emergency requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers,  The Bayern supporters' group Club Nr 12 said its members would "not be supporting as usual today because of an emergency medical intervention. Life comes before sport. We wish the family and friends lots of strength."  The Bayern supporters did not resume chanting after the person was carried out of the block on a stretcher after about half an hour.

 

Jamal Musiala's 67th-minute header - set up by Harry Kane - was enough for Bayern to end its two-game losing run and claim its second win of the league phase.

The Bayern fans cheered and celebrated the goal, but the atmosphere remained muted for the rest of the match.

"We didn't know of it during the game, just after it," Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer said of the medical emergency.

"We wish the family strength and best wishes, we're thinking of all involved, and we're hoping for the best for the individual fan."  Bayern's announcement came later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Arsenal vs Inter

UCL 2024-25: Arteta angered by two penalty calls in Arsenal loss at Inter

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

UCL: Villa gives away bizarre penalty for handball to gift Club Brugge win

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona's attack keeps clicking; earns another big Champions League win

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs Arsenal live time, streaming

Topics : Uefa Champions League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon