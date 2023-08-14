Premier League: Fulham's Caicedo completes medical, ready to join Chelsea

Central midfielders continue to be in big demand in the Premier League.

While Moises Caicedo looks increasingly likely to join Chelsea and not Liverpool for a record fee for a British club, James Ward-Prowse sealed his immediate return to England's top division by ending a 20-year association with relegated Southampton to join West Ham on Monday.

West Ham is using the money the club received for selling midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported 105 million pounds (USD138 million) last month, with Ward-Prowse costing 30 million pounds (USD38 million), and Mexico international Edson Alvarez having already joined from Ajax for 38 million euros (USD41.9 million) last week.

BREAKING: Moises Caicedo has completed his Chelsea medical pic.twitter.com/PRCkLLH9ts

Liverpool reached an agreement with Brighton last week over a fee for Caicedo, reportedly 110 million pounds (USD140 million). But, he preferred to move to Chelsea, which had made offers for the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder during the off-season.

Caicedo wasn't involved in Brighton's opening game of the Premier League season, a 4-1 win over Luton on Saturday.

This off-season has also seen England midfielder Jude Bellingham move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee that could reach more than USD139 million.