Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Premier League: Fulham's Caicedo completes medical, ready to join Chelsea

Central midfielders continue to be in big demand in the Premier League.

Moises Caicedo completes medical to join Chelsea from Fulham in Premier League. Photo: Twitter

Moises Caicedo completes medical to join Chelsea from Fulham in Premier League. Photo: Twitter

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Central midfielders continue to be in big demand in the Premier League.
While Moises Caicedo looks increasingly likely to join Chelsea and not Liverpool for a record fee for a British club, James Ward-Prowse sealed his immediate return to England's top division by ending a 20-year association with relegated Southampton to join West Ham on Monday.
West Ham is using the money the club received for selling midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported 105 million pounds (USD138 million) last month, with Ward-Prowse costing 30 million pounds (USD38 million), and Mexico international Edson Alvarez having already joined from Ajax for 38 million euros (USD41.9 million) last week.

Also Read

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable

Ashes: Anderson reveals best photo with Broad, denies own retirement talks

Man United vs Wolves in EPL, Atletico Madrid starts its campaign in La Liga

Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

Leave or fight for place: Man United's Ten Hag's big comment on Maguire

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

Liverpool reached an agreement with Brighton last week over a fee for Caicedo, reportedly 110 million pounds (USD140 million). But, he preferred to move to Chelsea, which had made offers for the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder during the off-season.
Caicedo wasn't involved in Brighton's opening game of the Premier League season, a 4-1 win over Luton on Saturday.
This off-season has also seen England midfielder Jude Bellingham move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee that could reach more than USD139 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : English Premier League Chelsea football

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon