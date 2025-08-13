Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Bissouma didn't travel to the Italian city of Udine after being late several times this offseason, Frank said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Bissouma

Bissouma

AP Udine (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has been left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday for disciplinary reasons, an unhelpful distraction to manager Thomas Frank in his attempt to mark his debut with silverware.

Bissouma didn't travel to the Italian city of Udine after being late several times this offseason, Frank said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The latest time was one too many, he said.

With everything, you need to give your players a lot of love but also have demands and there also need to be consequences and this time there was a consequence for that."  The Mali international, who started the Europa League final won by Spurs in May, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the club. 

 

Frank said striker Dominic Solanke will be available after injury but will be without attacking midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who are long-term absentees, and left back Destiny Udogie.

Also Read

Diogo Jota

English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

David Coote and Jurgen Klopp

Ex-Premier League referee David Coote banned for 8 weeks over Klopp rant

Bundesliga

Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025

The Danish coach called the Super Cup a great challenge and an even bigger opportunity.

That's how my brain works I see opportunities instead of pressure or whatever. So for me, massive opportunity and we will definitely embrace it, Frank said.

My players, our players, they just won a big trophy six or seven weeks ago, so they had a fantastic experience of doing that and they want to win more."  The annual Super Cup match pits the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League competitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dalima Chibber

Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

U20 Women's football team

India U20 women's coach: Qualifying for Asian Cup was our goal, achieved!"

Grealish

Premier League: Jack Grealish heads to Everton on loan from Manchester City

Topics : English Premier League Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon