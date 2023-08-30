Confirmation

Heatmap

Premier League: Liverpool's Van Dijk in trouble, may face longer suspension

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk against Newcastle United in English Premier League. Photo: X

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk against Newcastle United in English Premier League. Photo: X

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend.
The Netherlands center back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at St. James' Park on Sunday. Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.
The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban, to be served against Aston Villa this weekend, but the suspension could be increased.
It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official," the FA said.
Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

