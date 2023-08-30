Premier League: Liverpool's Van Dijk in trouble, may face longer suspension

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Netherlands center back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at St. James' Park on Sunday. Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban, to be served against Aston Villa this weekend, but the suspension could be increased.

It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official," the FA said.

Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Also Read Premier League: Liverpool name defender Virgil van Dijk as new captain Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2 EPL: Manchester City signs Croatian center-back Joko Gvardiol from Leipzig Vinicius out of Brazil''s World Cup qualifying matches, Raphinha drafted in Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana named in Cameroon squad Mother of Spanish football chief starts hunger strike to defend him Luis Rubiales: From sullying Women's World Cup to a Spanish soccer outcast Durand Cup: Team effort helps FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 to enter semis