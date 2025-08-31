Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSG rout Toulouse 6-3 with Neves hat-trick, Lorient fans shocked in second

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Joao Neves scored a spectacular hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat host Toulouse 6-3 in the French league, and home fans at Lorient vs. Lille got a second-half shock.

PSG stayed perfect to top the league with its third straight win and this time with plenty of goals. PSG had begun its title defense with an unconvincing 1-0 win at Nantes, followed by edging Angers 1-0 in its first home game in Ligue 1.

Neves was the standout performer Saturday with the Portugal midfielder's hat trick including a stunning overhead kick in the seventh minute, another acrobatic strike in the 14th and a powerful shot into the top corner in the 77th.

 

Ousmane Dembl scored twice from the penalty spot. Bradley Barcola also scored for PSG.

PSG tops the league, two points ahead of second-placed Lille.

Ballistic button  There were no goals in the first half of the match between Lorient and Lille and eight after the interval.

Lille pressed the ballistic button to score five late goals in its 7-1 demolition of Lorient.

Host Lorient was still in contention after 76 minutes and trailing 2-1 before Matias Fernandez scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-1.

That was followed by four more goals for Lille, including a brace for Morocco forward Hamza Igamane, making his league debut for the club after falling out with Scottish side Rangers.

The three league games on Saturday produced a total of 18 goals, with Nantes beating Auxerre 1-0.

Topics : Football News Paris Saint Germain

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

