Sevilla fan breaks into team's training grounds after loss vs Celta Vigo

A large group of Sevilla fans forced their way onto the premises of the club's training grounds after their anger at the team's bad season boiled over following another loss.

Seville
The club confirmed its players were spending the night at the team's facilities for security concerns and to focus on regrouping after the 3-2 loss at 10-man Celta Vigo.

The club also confirmed that a group of the most violent supporters broke down a metallic gate at an entrance for cars into the training grounds. By midnight local time all the fans had left the premises.

Cadena SER radio said police used rubber bullets to clear out the most aggressive groups.

 

Sevilla was in 16th place and six points above the relegation zone. It has three games left this season.

Sevilla fired coach Francisco Garca Pimienta in April, and former coach Joaqun Caparrs replaced him in a caretaker role.

The club has been hit by financial plight and poor results ever since winning its seventh and last Europa League title in 2023.

May 11 2025

