Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lionel Messi nominated again for Laureus World Sportsman of Year Award

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards will be held here on April 22.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Madrid
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi was on Monday nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award, as he returned to the shortlist after winning the coveted honour last year.
The Argentine captain, who lifted the World Cup trophy in 2022, won his record eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023 and led Major League Soccer side Inter Miami to victory in the Leagues Cup for his 44th trophy, another record.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards will be held here on April 22.
Messi will face competition from Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland (Norway), tennis superstar Novak Djokovic (Serbia), world record holder pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), world champion sprinter Noah Lyles (USA) and Formula One star Max Verstappen (Netherlands).
Djokovic, who has won the Award four times earlier, clinched three Grand Slam titles -- Australian Open, French Open and US Open -- in 2023 to move to 24 major titles, matching Margaret Court for the all-time mark in tennis.
Verstappen, who won this Award in 2022, set records last year with 10 consecutive Grand Prix wins and 19 victories in one season as he became the fifth Formula One driver to record a hat-trick of championship wins.
 
Duplantis raised his own pole vault world record on two further occasions, either side of a second world title.
No sprinter had swept the board at a World Championship since Usain Bolt in 2015, until Noah Lyles took gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 metres relay.
Haaland scored 52 goals as Manchester City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
Three of the nominees for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award starred at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year.
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya became the first woman to win the double of 1,500 and 5,000m. American Sha'Carri Richardson won a classic 100m from lane nine in her first global final and added 4x100m gold.

Also Read

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Football legend Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or award for record eighth time

Messi now has 500 million followers on Instagram; check who is ahead of him

Organizers offer refunds as fans get angry over Messi's absence in HK

Messi now has 500 million followers on Instagram; check who is ahead of him

Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault

Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich after threee straight losses this season

Manisha helps India women earn historic first win over european nation

Messi gets an assist, Inter Miami win MLS season opener vs Real Salt Lake

Shericka Jackson's winning time of 21.41 seconds in 200m was the second fastest all-time, seven hundredths of a second short of Florence Griffith-Joyner's 35-year-old mark.
In tennis, Poland's Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title in 2023, and regained her No.1 spot in the world rankings with victory at the WTA Finals in Cancun.
The footballer of the year was Aitana Bonmat: she won the World Cup -- and the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player -- with Spain, Liga F and the UEFA Women's Champions League with FC Barcelona Femeni plus the Ballon d'Or.
Finally, 2023 was the year Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin passed the all-time mark of 86 World Cup wins set by Ingemar Stenmark, and the American also won her seventh World Championship gold in giant slalom.
Star American gymnast Simone Biles was named as one of the six nominees for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award. After a two-year absence, she returned to win four World Championship golds.
The nominees were selected by 1,300 members of the Laureus Global Media Panel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : lionel messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon