Home / Sports / Football News / Soccer fan in Scotland ejected for alleged racial abuse of player, arrested

Soccer fan in Scotland ejected for alleged racial abuse of player, arrested

The incident occurred while a video review was taking place for Hibs' 10th-minute opening goal of the team's 2-1 win

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

AP Edinburgh (Scotland)
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

A supporter was arrested for allegedly racially abusing a player during a Scottish Premiership match between Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian.

The incident occurred while a video review was taking place for Hibs' 10th-minute opening goal of the team's 2-1 win. The player receiving abuse from a fan in the Hearts end was Hibs substitute Jordan Obita, Britain's Press Association reported.

Hibs said in a statement that a supporter was ejected from the stadium and arrested in relation to an alleged incident of racism" and thanked Hearts for its swift action taken against the fan at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts said it condemns racism and any abusive behavior.

 

Hibs manager David Gray praised Obita for not letting the alleged incident affect him as he entered as a substitute in the 85th.

There's no place for it at all and it's been dealt with, Gray told British broadcaster Sky Sports.

The most important thing is Jordan's been on the pitch and was fantastic when he came on. So it's about making sure it doesn't affect people as much as we can. As far as I'm concerned, it's unacceptable.

Topics : football sports

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

