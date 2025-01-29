Business Standard

UCL: Salah, Van Dijk rested as Liverpool rotates squad for PSV clash

The Reds have already advanced to the round of 16, so manager Arne Slot opted to take a second-string squad to the Netherlands

Liverpool will give some star players including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk a rest for the Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

The Reds have already advanced to the round of 16, so manager Arne Slot opted to take a second-string squad to the Netherlands.

Along with Salah and Van Dijk, the other players who were left in Merseyside were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool is in first place and can finish no lower than second in the league phase of the Champions League.

On Tuesday, Slot said with the packed schedule it was a chance for players to get some freshness back.

 

The Premier League leaders play at seventh-place Bournemouth on Saturday.

Jan 29 2025

