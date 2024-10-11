Business Standard
UEFA Nations League: Bosnia vs Germany, Hungary vs Netherlands live timings

Both Germany and Netherlands are tied at 4 points currently in Group C and will be hoping to take the spot on the night to make sure they get automatic qualification into the FIFA World Cup 2026 gr

UEFA Nations League matches

UEFA Nations League matches

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

The second round of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League match week 3 is set to be played today (October 11), with European heavyweights Germany and The Netherlands also in action in their group ties. While Germany will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Virgil van Dijk-led side will face Hungary in their match today.

Both Germany and the Netherlands are tied at four points currently in Group C. They will hope to secure the top spot tonight to ensure automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stages.

Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales will also face the dark horses of the same tournament, Iceland, in what promises to be another exciting encounter.
 

Here are all the UEFA Nations League matches that will be played today:

UEFA Nations League matches today
Matches Time (IST)
Estonia vs Azerbaijan 21:30:00
Hungary vs Netherlands 00:15:00
Turkey vs Montenegro 00:15:00
Ukraine vs Georgia 00:15:00
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany 00:15:00
Slovakia vs Sweden 00:15:00
Iceland vs Wales 00:15:00
Czechia vs Albania 00:15:00

Germany looking to win despite long injury list

Currently at the top spot of their group in the UEFA Nations League, Germany would be hoping that the long list of injuries doesn't falter their performance on the night. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, David Raum, and more have been ruled out from the tie with injuries which will give Bosnia a ray of hope in the encounter as well.

Serge Gnabry can make his return to the eleven after almost a year as the forward looks in good form for Bayern this season.

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details


When will Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
 
Italy vs Belgium will be played on October 12 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Hungary vs Netherlands start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
 
England vs Greece will be played on October 12 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Iceland vs Wales start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
 
Israel vs France will be played on October 12 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

