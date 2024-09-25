UEFA to not give 2027 Champions League final to San Siro in Milan

Business Standard
UEFA had given extended time for the city of Milan to show the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would be available during planned renovation work.

Prague
The storied San Siro stadium cannot host the Champions League final in 2027, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided Tuesday, opening the search for a new venue.
UEFA had given extended time for the city of Milan to show the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would be available during planned renovation work between staging ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics and hosting games at the 2032 European Championship.
City authorities could not give those guarantees and the UEFA executive committee decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue.
 
The future of San Siro since it last staged the Champions League final in 2016 has been uncertain with a long-term threat of demolition. Shared tenants AC Milan and Inter Milan have developed plans to build their stadiums.
UEFA said it aims to pick the 2027 final venue by next June. The next two Champions League finals are being played at Bayern Munich's stadium and the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, respectively.

Sep 25 2024

