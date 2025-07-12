Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / How Chelsea FC booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

How Chelsea FC booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

From the group stages to the semis, Chelsea combined youth, rotation, and tactical control under Maresca, tackling weather, travel, and top-tier opponents.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chelsea’s invitation to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held during July’s expanded, 32-team format, was secured in Porto over four years ago, rewarding their Champions League victory.  Placed into Group D, the Blues faced global competition, drawing Flamengo (Brazil), ES Tunis (Tunisia), and Los Angeles FC (USA). Their journey began against LAFC at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
 
Opening Victory: LAFC 0–2 Chelsea 
Following a preseason training stint in Philadelphia, Chelsea made a strong start. Pedro Neto broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a clever layoff from Nicolas Jackson. Later, summer signing Liam Delap crossed for Enzo Fernández to bolster the lead. A late cameo from debutant Dario Essugo sealed a controlled 2–0 win, earning confidence and momentum.
 
 
Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea 
Back in Philadelphia, the intense East Coast heat, peaking at 39°C, put Maresca’s squad under pressure. They started brightly: Neto again scored early. But Flamengo fought back in the second half, with Bruno Henrique leveling, Danilo doubling, and a late goal sealing Flamengo’s 3–1 victory. Despite the setback, Chelsea retained second place and a spot in the knockout phase.

Also Read

PSG

Relive PSG's perfect campaign to reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final

Indian Super League

ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League because of ownership ties to Lyon

Jamal Musiala

Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi, Messi

Lionel Messi sets MLS record with 4th straight multi-goal match for him

 
ES Tunis 0-2 Chelsea 
With qualification pending, Maresca rotated his side. Filip Jørgensen, Josh Acheampong, Benoît Badiashile, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall earned starts. Tensions broke as Tosin scored from a Fernández free-kick, and Delap added a second with a composed finish. Tyrique George's late goal rounded off a confident 3-0 win and confirmed Chelsea’s progress to the round of 16. 
 
Round of 16 Drama: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea 
In Charlotte, a freekick from captain Reece James punctured the deadlock. Play paused due to a thunderstorm before resuming in extra time. A VAR-awarded penalty brought Benfica within a goal until Prestianni’s red card turned the tide. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Dewsbury-Hall secured a commanding 4-1 win in one of Chelsea’s most memorable nights.
 
Quarter-Final Thriller: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea 
Returning to Philadelphia, Chelsea faced Brazilian side Palmeiras. A skilful strike by Cole Palmer set the tone. Palmeiras equalized via a formidable effort from teenage sensation Estevão, but Chelsea's resilience showed when Palmeiras’ defender Agustín Giay turned a defensive challenge into an own goal. A hard-fought 2-1 win sealed a semi-final berth.
 
Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea 
Setting up camp in New York at MetLife Stadium, Chelsea faced Fluminense, again in testing heat reaching 35°C. Blues legend Thiago Silva featured in opposition colours. Chelsea’s composed display yielded a 2-0 win and booked a spot in the final.
 
From the group stages to the semis, Chelsea combined youth, rotation, and tactical control under Maresca, tackling weather, travel, and top-tier opponents. Their blend of emerging talents and steady leadership has earned a shot at global glory, and given fans a Club World Cup run to savor.
 
Chelsea FC's road to FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final
 
  • LAFC 0–2 Chelsea
  • Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea
  • ES Tunis 0-2 Chelsea
  • Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (Round of 16)
  • Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (Quarters)
  • Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea (Semi-finals)
  • PSG vs Chelsea
 

More From This Section

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro's brace against Fluminense gives Chelsea CWC final spot

Ousmanne Dembele

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: PSG thump Real Madrid 4-0 in semi-finals

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe drops legal harassment case against PSG and seeks reconciliation

Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal

Can golden boy Lamine Yamal replicate Leo Messi's heroics at FC Barcelona?

Topics : Football News Chelsea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon