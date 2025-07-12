Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

Bayer Leverkusen has moved to replace Florian Wirtz by signing United States international Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a contract through June 2030, the Bundesliga club said Saturday.
Kicker magazine reported Leverkusen was paying PSV a fixed sum of 35 million euros ($41 million) for the player, making him the club's most expensive incoming transfer.
We've gained another strong and very dangerous attacking player, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said He can play in both the number 10 and the number 8 positions in midfield. Malik is an absolute top signing for us.
Tillman, who was born in Nuremberg, Germany to a German mother and American father, played through Bayern Munich's youth teams after switching from Bavarian rival Greuther Frth in 2015. He was unable to establish himself in the senior team and made just seven appearances for Bayern before joining Glasgow Rangers on loan in 2022-23. He joined PSV on loan with an option to buy the next season, before PSV activated the buy option last year.
Tillman scored 16 goals and set up five more in 34 competitive games for PSV last season, helping it to the Dutch league title.
Leverkusen is rebuilding this offseason amid star player Wirtz' departure for Liverpool for a Bundesliga-record fee.
