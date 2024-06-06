You are legend of football, Croatia's Luka Modric hails Sunil Chhetri

Business Standard
Chhetri will make his final appearance for India on the international stage when he takes the field in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying clash against Kuwait to be played here at the Salt Lake Stadium

Sunil Chhetri addresses the media prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round two match between India and Kuwait, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 5,2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Croatia captain and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric hailed India skipper Sunil Chhetri, who is set to bring curtains to his stellar career with a match against Kuwait here on Thursday, as a legend of the game' while urging his teammates to make his final game unforgettable'.
Chhetri will make his final appearance for India on the international stage when he takes the field in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying clash against Kuwait to be played here at the Salt Lake Stadium.
In a video message shared by Indian team's coach Igor Stimac, Modric said, Hi Sunil, I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team.
Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable, said Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.
 
Good luck and win for your captain. All the best and best regards from Croatia, said Modric who finished runner-up in the 2018 World Cup and grabbed the bronze medal in 2022.
Stimac thanked Modric for the warm gesture.
Thank you Luka. We will do everything in our power to make our country and our captain proud.
With 94 goals so far, the 39-year-old Chhetri is set to retire as the fourth highest in the all-time list of goal-scorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

