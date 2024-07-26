Arson, malicious attacks disrupts train lines in France ahead of Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics - Gare de Bordeaux Saint-Jean, Bordeaux, France - July 26, 2024. Passengers inside Gare de Bordeaux Saint-Jean station after threats against France's high-speed TGV network, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Photo

On Friday, service on three major high-speed train lines in France was severely disrupted due to arson, causing significant travel chaos on the day of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The French national railway company, SNCF, reported that deliberate fires had been set on the Atlantic, Northern, and Eastern high-speed rail lines overnight. These disruptions particularly affected Paris' major Montparnasse station. Videos on social media showed the station’s hall crowded with stranded travellers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A massive attack took place last night to paralyse the high-speed rail network,” the company stated, adding that the malicious acts were aimed at damaging their installations.

Laurent Nuez, the Paris police chief, told France Info television that the Paris police prefecture had concentrated its personnel in Parisian train stations following the massive attack that crippled the TGV high-speed network.

250,000 travellers affected by Paris train attack

The disruption has led to numerous train cancellations and severe delays. SNCF advised passengers to postpone their travel plans if possible, as many French families are embarking on summer vacations.

Valérie Pécresse, president of the regional council of the greater Paris region, estimated that 250,000 travellers would be affected by the disruptions. She mentioned that substitution plans were being implemented but advised travellers to stay away from the stations.

Travel across France and to neighbouring countries was affected by the French national rail company SNCF, including travel to and from London via the English Channel, and to Belgium.

This unprecedented disruption on the day of the Olympics opening ceremony underscores the heightened security and global tension surrounding the event, impacting thousands of travellers and casting a shadow over the celebratory proceedings.

No evidence linking attack to Olympic Games

The attack occurred against a backdrop of global tensions and increased security measures as the city prepared for the Olympic Games. Many travellers, including those attending the opening ceremony and vacationers, were caught in the disruptions.

Government officials condemned the acts but said there was no immediate evidence linking them directly to the Olympics. National police are investigating the incidents, and French media reported a significant fire on a busy western route.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra stated that authorities are working to assess the impact on travellers and athletes, ensuring the transport of all Olympic delegations to competition sites. She said, “Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your own camp, against your country.” However, she did not specify who might be responsible for the sabotage.

(With agency inputs)