Wait gets longer: CAS decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal to come on Aug 13

Ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the IOC to issue a decision

Vinesh Phogat

According to an IOA source, the decision is likely to be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Games in Paris

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will take some more time to deliberate on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games and will announce its decision only on August 13.
The 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time on weigh-in on Wednesday. The much-anticipated verdict on her appeal was earlier due to be announced this evening.
However, in a chaotic turn of events, the Indian Olympic Association first stated that the verdict will be out on Sunday before issuing a clarification to say that the outcome will be known only on August 13.
"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA statement read.
"The reference to August 11 in the earlier communication sent by me was to the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator," it added.
The body apologised for "the confusion and inconvenience caused".

The Games will close on Sunday with a ceremony at Stade de France, which was the venue for track and field events.
The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, had accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster on Friday.
The Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.
American Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold after defeating Lopez in the title clash.
Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.
Crestfallen after being disqualified, the wold championships bronze-medallist announced her retirement on social media.
The United World Wrestling has already made it clear that it was not in favour of making an exception for her although it could consider reforms in rules at a later time.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach held a similar view.
India signed off with six medals at the Games, one silver and five bronze, two of which came from pistol shooter Manu Bhaker. The lone silver was snared by Neeraj Chopra, who was the defending champion in men's javelin throw.


First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

