CAS to deliver verdict on Phogat's application before the end of Paris 2024

Phogat had challenged her disqualification from the Olympics for weighing 100 grams more than 50 kg through an appeal filed on August 7, leading to the Olympics Committee revoking her silver medal

India's Vinesh Phogat, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France.(Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

The official application filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against her disqualification from women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling event gold medal bout has officially been accepted. The final verdict will be delivered before the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to CAS’s media release today.


Phogat had challenged her disqualification from the Olympics for weighing 100 grams more than 50 kg through an appeal filed on August 7, leading to the Olympics Committee revoking her silver medal. 
In their official media release on Friday, CAS said, “An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition.”


The Indian wrestler had clinched the silver medal in women’s freestyle 50kg competition at the Paris Olympics defeating Cuban rival to qualify for the finals. 


“The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final,” the CAS said in the statement.


The panel noted that Phogat had not sought “urgent interim measures.” “The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first.”


The CAS further said that the procedure is ongoing and the applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal.

The media release also mentioned that the dispute has been submitted to a single arbitrator, Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), who will hear both sides on Friday before coming to a conclusion.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

