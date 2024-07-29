Govt spent Rs 2 crore on Manu Bhaker's training: Sports Minister Mandaviya

Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker of India poses during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Pistol Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP | PTI

While lauding shooter Manu Bhaker for her historic bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 , Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that approximately Rs 2 crore was invested in Bhaker's training, while speaking with news agency ANI on Monday.

This included sessions in Germany and Switzerland, as well as financial assistance that enabled her to hire a coach of her choice, contributing to her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Around Rs 2 crore was spent on Manu Bhaker's training. She was sent to Germany and Switzerland for training. Financial help was provided which was needed for her to hire a coach who she wanted. We are providing this ecosystem to all athletes so that they give best performance at national and international competitions. I am confident that our athletes will perform well in the Paris Olympics too,” Mandaviya stated, expressing confidence in the overall performance of Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics.

Khelo India and TOPS: Sporting ecosystem in India

Bhaker’s success story is closely tied to the Khelo India programme, a flagship initiative aimed at fostering sports talent across the nation, the minister said.

“When she met PM Modi (before the Games), she told him that 'the initiative of Khelo India has helped many athletes like myself in shaping our careers' and today, through Khelo India, many athletes are participating in many events," Mandaviya told PTI.

Mandaviya highlighted the two-pronged approach of Khelo India, which includes the KIRTI Project for talent identification among students and the 'target olympic podium scheme' (TOPS) for advanced training. Under TOPS, Bhaker was given the opportunity to train abroad, ensuring she received the best possible preparation for the Olympics.

India’s Olympics 2036 bid

Mandaviya noted that India’s performance in Paris will be crucial as the country prepares to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

“In 2036, India has prepared to bid for it (Olympics) and is willing to meet the expectations of the administration to get the rights,” he said.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker’s bronze medal

Manu Bhaker’s bronze medal, achieved with a score of 221.7, marks a significant milestone in her career and in India’s Olympic history. Overcoming a pistol malfunction in the Tokyo Olympics, she has redeemed herself and became the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea’s Ye Jin clinched the gold with an Olympic record of 243.2 points, while her compatriot Kim Yeji secured silver with 241.3 points.

Bhaker is set to compete again in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, alongside Sarabjot Singh. Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, and the men’s archery team, will also aim to add to the country’s medal tally today.

Ramita secured a place in the final of the women’s 10m air rifle event, while Arjun qualified for the men’s final. The men’s archery team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, will face either Turkiye or Colombia in the quarterfinals, with medal rounds scheduled for later in the day.

Speaking on the shooting and archery competitions taking place today, Manaviya said, “We should encourage our athletes with #CheerForBharat on social media and encourage them. We expect our athletes to perform well.”