Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris Olympics: Andy Murray's tennis career extended with doubles win

Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday

Andy Murray, Miami Open

Andy Murray | Photo: PTI

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andy Murray's tennis career was extended for at least one more match in dramatic style when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win at the Paris Olympics.
Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday. The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.
He is a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His first Wimbledon championship, in 2013, made Murray the first man from Britain to win that trophy in 77 years.
Murray has dealt with a series of injuries in the latter stages of his career, including a hip replacement in 2019. Most recently, he needed surgery to remove a cyst from his spine last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Olympics 2024: S Korea edges China to win 10th straight gold in archery

Paris 2024: Nadal wins in Olympic singles, to face Djokovic in 2nd round

Olympics 2024: Kevin Durant scores 23 points, help US beat Serbia

Paris Olympics: Lakshya's win over Cordon deleted as his opponent withdraws

Paris 2024: Harmeet's maiden Olympic campaign ends with 2nd round exit

Topics : Andy Murray 2024 Olympics Olympics Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon