Turkey's shooter impresses with minimal gear, wins silver at Paris Olympics

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's viral photo, showing him with one hand in his pocket and minimal gear, has made him a social media sensation

Turkey shooter Yusuf Dikec

Photo: X

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yusuf Dikec, the 51-year-old Turkish air pistol shooter, made a memorable mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics by securing a silver medal in the mixed team 10-metre air pistol event on Tuesday. Competing alongside his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, Dikec’s performance was impressive, but it was his minimalist approach that truly caught the world’s attention.

In a sport where specialised equipment like advanced goggles and earmuffs are the norm, Dikec stood out by opting for his regular prescription glasses and basic earplugs. This choice, combined with his calm and focused demeanour, became a talking point after a photo of him shooting with one hand in his pocket went viral on social media.
The image, which has garnered over 83.9 million views on X (formerly Twitter), has resonated with many for its simplicity, showcasing Dikec’s confidence and experience. His understated approach contrasts with the highly technical gear typically seen at the Olympics, and it has made him an unexpected icon of the Games.

This silver medal marks Dikec’s first podium finish in his five Olympic appearances, dating back to the 2008 Beijing Games. His achievement has been met with widespread admiration, with many praising his ability to excel under pressure without relying on the usual array of equipment.

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to Dikec’s performance, highlighting his calm and composed approach as a refreshing change in a sport known for its precision and focus on detail.

Take a look at how social media reacted to the Turkish air pistol star:
 



First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

