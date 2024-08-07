Olympics 2024 Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu's event live time IST, streaming

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will face a significant challenge on August 7 at the 2024 Paris Olympics as she defends her 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. After a timely recovery from injury, Chanu is fit and ready for Paris. She gained prominence after winning silver for India at the Tokyo Olympics and quickly became a household name through subsequent successes. She began her career in the 48kg category but shifted to the 49kg category in 2019. Since then, she has won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Championships.





Women's 49 kg category start list Athletes Country R. Suzuki Japan Z.H. Hou China R. Randafiarison Madagascar B. Piron Dominican Republic S. Khambao Thailand N. Lagatao Guam M.V. Cambei Romania J. Delacruz United States K. Echandia Venezuela Mirabai Chanu India W.L. Fang Chinese Taipei N. Sterckx Belgium Notably, Chanu suffered a hip injury during the 2023 Asian Games, forcing her to miss several competitions. She worked diligently with her coach, Vijay Sharma, and her doctor, Dr Aaron Horschig, to regain fitness ahead of the Paris Olympics. While Chanu is a strong contender for a podium finish, her lack of match practice could pose a challenge, especially given the strong competition from defending champion Hou Zhihui of China, who is favoured to retain her title.

Mirabai Chanu: Career in numbers



Mirabai Chanu has an impressive list of accolades, including a world record in clean-and-jerk events.

Personal Bests

Total Lift: 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg clean and jerk)

205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg clean and jerk) Snatch: 88 kg

88 kg Clean and Jerk: 119 kg (World Record)

Key Achievements

First Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal: Silver at Tokyo 2020

Silver at Tokyo 2020 First Indian woman weightlifter to win a World Championship gold medal: Anaheim 2017

Anaheim 2017 Multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals: Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022

Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event live match time and dates, live streaming and telecast details

When will Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event take place in Paris Olympics 2024?



Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event will take place on August 7, day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At what time will Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event begin on August 7?



Mirabai Chanu’s event is scheduled to take place at 11:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast and live streaming of Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024?



Mirabai Chanu’s match will be live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD, while live streaming of the event will be done through Jio Cinema app and website.