Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024 Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu's event live time IST, streaming

Mirabai Chanu will be defending her Tokyo Olympics silver medal in women's 49kg weightlifting event. Mirabai's event will begin at 11 PM IST

India at Paris Olympics 2024: Weightlifting Mirabai in action today

India at Paris Olympics 2024: Weightlifting Mirabai in action today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will face a significant challenge on August 7 at the 2024 Paris Olympics as she defends her 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. After a timely recovery from injury, Chanu is fit and ready for Paris. She gained prominence after winning silver for India at the Tokyo Olympics and quickly became a household name through subsequent successes. She began her career in the 48kg category but shifted to the 49kg category in 2019. Since then, she has won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Championships.

Notably, Chanu suffered a hip injury during the 2023 Asian Games, forcing her to miss several competitions. She worked diligently with her coach, Vijay Sharma, and her doctor, Dr Aaron Horschig, to regain fitness ahead of the Paris Olympics. While Chanu is a strong contender for a podium finish, her lack of match practice could pose a challenge, especially given the strong competition from defending champion Hou Zhihui of China, who is favoured to retain her title.

Women's 49 kg category start list
Athletes Country
R. Suzuki Japan
Z.H. Hou China
R. Randafiarison Madagascar
B. Piron Dominican Republic
S. Khambao Thailand
N. Lagatao Guam
M.V. Cambei Romania
J. Delacruz United States
K. Echandia Venezuela
Mirabai Chanu India
W.L. Fang Chinese Taipei
N. Sterckx Belgium
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mirabai Chanu: Career in numbers
 
Mirabai Chanu has an impressive list of accolades, including a world record in clean-and-jerk events.

Personal Bests

More From This Section

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Women's TT Q/F underway; Wrestler Antim's bout after 3 PM

Dream of wrestling Gold shattered: Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified

Boxer Imane Khelif fights to get closer to gold amid gender misconceptions

US rolls into semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympic basketball tournament

Came for gold, but bronze better than going home empty-handed: Harmanpreet

  • Total Lift: 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg clean and jerk)
  • Snatch: 88 kg
  • Clean and Jerk: 119 kg (World Record)

Key Achievements
  • First Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal: Silver at Tokyo 2020
  • First Indian woman weightlifter to win a World Championship gold medal: Anaheim 2017
  • Multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals: Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022

Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event live match time and dates, live streaming and telecast details


When will Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event take place in Paris Olympics 2024?  
 
Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting event will take place on August 7, day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At what time will Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event begin on August 7?
 
Mirabai Chanu’s event is scheduled to take place at 11:00 PM IST.


Where to watch live telecast and live streaming of Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024?
 
Mirabai Chanu’s match will be live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD, while live streaming of the event will be done through Jio Cinema app and website.

Also Read

Who is Avinash Sable? 1st Indian to compete in steeplechase Olympic final

Paris Olympics 2024: Israeli athletes receive threats amid Gaza conflict

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 7, live time (IST), streaming

India's Olympic dream dashed: Vinesh Phogat disqualified, nation reacts

Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi shares post in support of Vinesh Phogat

Topics : Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Olympics 2024 Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon