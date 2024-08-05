Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Djokovic wins gold, beats Alcaraz in men's singles Tennis

Djokovic's impressive career already featured a men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz . Photo: Facebook

AP Paris
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an enthralling men's tennis singles final Sunday, giving the 37-year-old from Serbia the last significant accomplishment missing from his glittering resume.
Djokovic's impressive career already featured a men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings by any man or woman. It also already contained a Summer Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze and he has made clear that simply was not sufficient.
Until he got past bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in that round at the Games. He lost to the eventual gold winner each time: Rafael Nadal at Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray at London in 2012, and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.
In Paris, wearing a gray sleeve over the right knee that required surgery for a torn meniscus two months ago, Djokovic faced Nadal in the second round and eliminated his longtime rival in straight sets. Now Djokovic is the oldest man to win the singles gold in his sport since 1908 and prevented Spain's Alcaraz, who is 21, from becoming the youngest.

Topics : Novak Djokovic 2024 Olympics Olympics Tennis

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

