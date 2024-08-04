Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdraws from 100M

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a two-time Olympic 100-meter champion, abruptly gave up her quest for another championship on Saturday at the Paris Games when she withdrew before the 100-meter semifinal.

AP Saint-Denis (France)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's quest for another title ended abruptly Saturday when she pulled out before the 100-meter semifinal at the Paris Games.
Olympic officials said she suffered an undisclosed injury. The letters DNS Did Not Start flashed on the scoreboard only moments before she was supposed to race Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred in the evening's second semifinal.
We only got the information that she is injured, but (a team doctor) is addressing the matter, and we will speak further on the matter, team manager Ludlow Watts told the Jamaica Observer.
Alfred ended up beating Richardson in both the semifinal and the final to take the gold medal.
Fraser-Pryce, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, has said this will be her fifth and final Olympics. In a social media post early Sunday morning, she thanked her supporters but did not provide specifics about her injury.
It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment, she posted. I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly Blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008.
With every step and win, you have all been there for me.

Fraser-Pryce advanced easily through the first round the day before, finishing second in her first-round heat in 10.92 seconds.
Earlier in the day, Fraser-Pryce was one of several athletes blocked from entering the training track, the Jamaica team said on its social media site. The team said she was eventually let in.
Paris organizers said she merely came to the wrong gate, and had to go to a different one to get into the practice area.
Fraser-Pryce has a total of eight Olympic medals, including gold in the 4x100 at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She also has 16 medals at world championships, including five titles in the 100, the most recent of which came in 2022.
Her departure left the 100 without all three Jamaicans who swept the podium in Tokyo. Reigning champion Elaine Thompson-Herah shut down her season earlier this year with an Achilles tendon injury, and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson announced this week that she was focusing on the 200.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

