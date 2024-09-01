Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paralympics 2024: Ravi Rangoli finishes fifth in F40 shot put finals

Paralympics 2024: Ravi Rangoli finishes fifth in F40 shot put finals

Rongali, who had won a silver in the Asian Para Games last year in China, produced a personal best of 10.63m but that was enough for a fifth-place finish

Paralympics

Paralympics

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ravi Rongali finished a creditable fifth in the men's F40 shot put final while Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round heats of women's 1500m T11 race on the third day of athletics competitions at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.
Rongali, who had won a silver in the Asian Para Games last year in China, produced a personal best of 10.63m but that was enough for a fifth-place finish in a top-class field.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
World record holder Miguel Montero of Portugal won the gold with a throw of 11.21m while Mongolia's Battulga Tsegmid (11.09m) took the bronze.
Reigning Asian Para Games champion Garrah Tnaiash of Iraq took the bronze with a throw of 11.03m while Russian Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and reigning world para athletics champion Denis Gnezdilov, who was competing as Neutral Paralympic Athlete, was fourth with 10.80m.
F40 class is for para athletes with short stature.
Earlier in the day, Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s.

More From This Section

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Mandeep enters SL3 singles quarterfinals

2024 Paris Paralympics

Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal in 10m Air Rifle shooting

Badminton, shuttlecock

India para-shuttlers start Paralympics on high, eight secure wins on day 1

Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Afghan para-athlete wins historic first medal for Refugee Paralympic Team

The two runners from the three heats qualified for the final.
China's Shanshan He topped Rakshita's heat with a timing of 4:44.66s ahead of Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa, who clocked season best timing of 4:45.25s.
The T11 category is for athletes with visual impairment, which may be entire loss of vision or he or she may be able to perceive light, but have no ability to see the shape of a hand at any distance.
T11 athletes commonly run with guides.
On Friday, Preethi Pal had won India's first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event, clinching a bronze in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.
The 23-year-old Preethi, a farmer's daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Paris after winning a bronze in the same event at the World Para Athletics Championships in May.
T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Badminton, shuttlecock

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Palak, Mandeep knocked out of Q/F

Rubina Francis

Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Paralympics 2024: Para-shooter Rubina Francis enters 10m air pistol final

Paralympics

Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Badminton, shuttlecock

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Nitesh, Sukant enter semifinal round

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon