Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Palak, Mandeep knocked out of Q/F

Indian shuttlers Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were on Sunday eliminated from the Paris Paralympics following contrasting defeats in their respective women's singles quarterfinals at La Chapelle Arena here. Competing in SL3 category, Mandeep hardly posed a challenge to Nigeria's third seed Bolaji Mariam Eniola, losing the contest 8-21 9-21 in 23 minutes. It was the second consecutive defeat for Mandeep against Eniola, having lost to the Nigerian in the Group stage as well. SL3 category is for players with severe lower-limb disability competing on a half-width court. In SL4 category, para world championship bronze medallist Palak went down fighting 19-21 15-21 to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah in 28 minutes.

SL4 is a class for athletes competing standing with less severe impairment than in SL3.

Later in the day, Manisha Ramdass will compete in women's singles quarterfinal in SU5 category while Nithya Sivan Sumathy will compete in the last-eight stage in SH6 category.

Manisha is up against Japan's Mamiko Toyoda while Nithya is facing Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel.

The men's singles semifinal in SL4 category will be an all-Indian affair with Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam clashing against each other.

Nitesh Kumar will fight it out with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles semifinal in SL3 category.