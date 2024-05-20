With 100 days until the Paralympics begin, Paris organisers are delivering a message from the athletes in a bid to boost ticket sales: I am not missing anything, except you.

The countdown campaign for the August 28-September 8 Paralympic Games begins Monday. It features three Paralympic athletes, each of them alone in an empty stadium.

The campaign slogan Il ne me manque rien, sauf vous (I'm not missing anything, except you) is a rallying call to get people to come along and watch them compete.

The French athletes featured in the campaign are Arnaud Assoumani, a long jump and triple jump specialist who won gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing; wheelchair tennis player Pauline Droulde, and blind soccer player Gal Rivire who was a European championship winner two years ago. He plays at club level for Bondy Ccifoot Club in the same suburb where France star Kylian Mbapp grew up.

National broadcaster France Tlvisions will show the campaign in a bid to raise awareness and ultimately boost sales. So far, 900,000 of the 2.8 million tickets have been sold.

A total of 4,400 athletes will take part in the Paralympics. Tickets are available from 15 euros (USD 16) for track and field sessions at Stade de France, wheelchair tennis at Roland Garros, or blind soccer at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The finals cost from 25 (USD 27) euros and it costs 45 euros (USD 49) to watch the closing ceremony.

Ticket sales could escalate once posters start appearing around Paris, with organisers aiming to raise awareness and increase fan engagement and solidarity.

There will be 651 posters dotted around the city, 972 on the subway and a further 2,520 on the sides of buses.

On Tuesday, four Paralympic athletes will walk up the famed steps at the Cannes Film Festival along with Paris 2024 Olympic head Tony Estanguet.

Of the tickets sold so far, organisers said 300,000 have been bought by the state and 150,000 by the International Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee.

organisers haven't released details for the amount of tickets sold for the opening ceremony, which takes place along a section of the famed Champs-lyses.

Paul McCartney has let the song We All Stand Together be used in a promotional film for the International Paralympic Committee.

The Paralympics will have a record 164 broadcasters worldwide covering 549 events across 22 sports.

The 12-day event follows the July 26-August 11 Olympics in Paris.