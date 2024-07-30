Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in Olympic Games

India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker has etched her name in history by clinching her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. With this achievement, she has become the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Summer Olympic Games since independence. The 22-year-old Manu won her first bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, while her second bronze came in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh.
In the pre-independence Olympics, Norman Pritchard, a British-Indian, won two medals at the 1900 Summer Games. He secured a silver medal in both the men's 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles.
|Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|Olympics
|Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker
|Bronze
|Shooting, 10m Air Pistol
|Paris 2024
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's 49kg weightlifting
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's 65kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's 58kg wrestling
|Rio 2016
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's 60kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|Beijing 2008
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's 54kg weightlifting
|Sydney 2000
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Moscow 1980
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Munich 1972
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Mexico City 1968
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 1964
|Indian hockey team
|Silver
|Men's hockey
|Rome 1960
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Melbourne 1956
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's bantamweight wrestling
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|London 1948
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Berlin 1936
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Los Angeles 1932
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Amsterdam 1928
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
|
Paris 1900
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Who is Sarabjot Singh? The Punjab shooter who collaborated with Bhaker in mixed team event
Sarabjot hails from Punjab's Ambala.
The 22-year-old Punjab native has been making waves in the shooting circuit with his impressive skills and consistency.
The 22-year-old Punjab native has been making waves in the shooting circuit with his impressive skills and consistency.
Sarabjot's journey to the Olympics began at a young age, inspired by his father, a former army man. He started training in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks, winning numerous national and international titles.
More From This Section
At the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot failed to qualify in the final of individual 10m air pistol event.
But the young shooter made some brilliant shots on target in the 10m mixed team event, along with Manu Bhaker to win a Bronze medal.
Sarabjot's strengths lie in his mental toughness and ability to handle pressure. He credits his success to his coach, Rahul Pandit, and his family's unwavering support.
Sarabjot's mantra for success in shooting is simple: "I take one shot at a time and focus on my process," he said before the start of Paris Olympics 2024.
|Sarabjot Singh’s key achievements
|Event
|Medal
|Year
|Location
|Category
|Olympic Games
|Bronze
|2024
|Paris
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Asian Games
|Gold
|2022
|Hangzhou
|10m Air Pistol Team
|Asian Games
|Silver
|2022
|Hangzhou
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|World Cup
|Gold
|2023
|Bhopal
|10m Air Pistol Men
|World Cup
|Gold
|2023
|Baku
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Asian Championships
|Bronze
|2023
|Changwon
|10m Air Pistol
|Asian Championships
|Bronze
|2019
|Doha
|10m Air Pistol (Men's Team)
|Asian Championships
|Gold
|2019
|Doha
|10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team)
|World Championship
|Gold
|2019
|Suhl
|10m Air Pistol Jr. Men (Individual)
|Junior World Cup
|Silver
|2019
|Germany
|10m Air Pistol Men (Individual)
|Junior World Cup
|Gold
|2019
|Germany
|10m Air Pistol (Team)
|Junior World Cup
|Silver
|2019
|Germany
|10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team)