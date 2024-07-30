Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes 1st Indian to win 2 medals in Olympic Games

India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker has etched her name in history by clinching her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. With this achievement, she has become the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Summer Olympic Games since independence. The 22-year-old Manu won her first bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, while her second bronze came in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh.





Manu Bhaker profile

In the pre-independence Olympics, Norman Pritchard, a British-Indian, won two medals at the 1900 Summer Games. He secured a silver medal in both the men's 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles.

Full list of medal winners in Summer Olympics Games history Athlete Medal Event Olympics Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol mixed team event Paris 2024 Manu Bhaker Bronze Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Paris 2024 Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020 Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020 Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020 Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016 Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016 Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012 Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012 Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012 Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012 Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012 Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012 Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008 Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008 Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004 Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000 Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964 Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956 KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928 Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900 Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900



Who is Sarabjot Singh? The Punjab shooter who collaborated with Bhaker in mixed team event

Sarabjot hails from Punjab's Ambala.



The 22-year-old Punjab native has been making waves in the shooting circuit with his impressive skills and consistency.

Sarabjot's journey to the Olympics began at a young age, inspired by his father, a former army man. He started training in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks, winning numerous national and international titles.

At the Paris Olympics, Sarabjot failed to qualify in the final of individual 10m air pistol event.

But the young shooter made some brilliant shots on target in the 10m mixed team event, along with Manu Bhaker to win a Bronze medal.

Sarabjot's strengths lie in his mental toughness and ability to handle pressure. He credits his success to his coach, Rahul Pandit, and his family's unwavering support.