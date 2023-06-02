Adidas shares first look for new jerseys of the Indian cricket team

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team
A stripe more or a stripe less?
Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028
Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out
Indian men's cricket team is now the best in the world in all formats
ECB CEO backs ICC model, says India justified in getting 38% of earnings
BCCI announces 14-member India 'A' squad for ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup
Former Cricket captain Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes
ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch