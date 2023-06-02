close

BCCI announces 14-member India 'A' squad for ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Batting all-rounder Shweta Sehrawat will lead a 14-member Indian 'A' squad in the upcoming ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup beginning in Hong Kong on June 12.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BCCI, Cricket, ipl

The BCCI will hold negotiations with interested parties till January 31.Interested (sports) marketing agencies can submit EoIs for any category

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Batting all-rounder Shweta Sehrawat will lead a 14-member Indian 'A' squad in the upcoming ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup beginning in Hong Kong on June 12.

India 'A' will begin their campaign on June 13 against hosts Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

"The All India Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the India 'A' (Emerging) squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023," BCCI said in a release.

The tournament will feature eight teams which are divided into two groups.

India 'A' (Emerging) is a part of Group A which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand 'A' and Pakistan 'A', while Bangladesh 'A', Sri Lanka 'A', Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are in Group B.

The final will be played on June 21.

India 'A' (Emerging) Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

Head Coach: Nooshin Al Khadeer

India 'A' (Emerging) Schedule at ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023:

June 13

India 'A' vs Hong Kong

June 15

India 'A' vs Thailand 'A'

June 17

India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BCCI Indian Cricket

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

