India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

India earlier hosted the Commonwealth Games back in 2010 in New Delhi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could mark a defining moment for Indian sport, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has endorsed Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games the centenary edition of the historic event on Wednesday.
 
The recommendation, which places India as the frontrunner for hosting rights, is seen as a direct result of India’s sustained vision of nurturing a vibrant sports culture in the country. The final decision will be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in November 2025, but India’s proposal — built on the pillars of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation — has already earned strong international appreciation. 
 
 
If approved, Ahmedabad will become the first Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games since Delhi 2010.

Amit Shah hails the moment as a national achievement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the endorsement, calling it “a proud and defining moment” for the nation. He emphasised that India’s selection reflected years of investment in world-class infrastructure and athlete development. Shah remarked that the move symbolised how India has transitioned from being a participant to becoming a global sporting destination capable of staging mega international events.

Gujarat celebrates the honour

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed the recommendation a “historic recognition” of Gujarat’s growing prominence in global sports. He noted that Ahmedabad’s selection reflected the state’s readiness and its ability to deliver large-scale international events with efficiency and modern infrastructure. Patel also said that hosting the 2030 Games would not only be a sporting triumph but also a celebration of India’s progress and unity. The upcoming Games, he said, would project “the new India — confident, inclusive, and ready to lead.”

CGAI and Sports Ministry envision ‘Games for the Future’

P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, expressed delight at the Executive Board’s endorsement, describing the proposed Ahmedabad Games as a “Games for the Future.” She noted that the centenary edition would stand out for its emphasis on sustainability, technology, and inclusivity. According to her, India’s hosting ambition represents a chance to strengthen the Commonwealth Sport Movement while creating a legacy that inspires athletes worldwide.
 
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a similar sentiment, stating that the 2030 Games would be a matter of “immense pride” for every Indian. He said the event mirrors India’s rising leadership in global sport and its belief that sports can unite people and drive social inclusion. Mandaviya also connected the opportunity to India’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where sports infrastructure and youth development play key roles in the nation’s growth story.

A century of Commonwealth sport and India’s global ambition

With the 2030 edition marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, India’s proposal stands out as both symbolic and strategic. The event is expected to catalyse urban renewal in Ahmedabad, generate youth engagement, and deepen international sporting partnerships. Gujarat’s Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the Games would highlight “India’s readiness to lead the next century of global sports collaboration.”
 
If approved next year, the 24th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will not just celebrate a century of Commonwealth sport but also signal India’s arrival as a true powerhouse of global sporting excellence.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

