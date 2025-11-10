Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian shooter Samrat Rana becomes world champion in 10m air pistol

Indian shooter Samrat Rana becomes world champion in 10m air pistol

Indian shooter Samrat Rana

Photo: X/ NRAI

Press Trust of India Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Young Indian shooter Samrat Rana came up with breathtaking show of marksmanship to clinch the men's 10m air pistol gold at the prestigious ISSF World Championships, here on Monday.

Samrat, who hails from Karnal, shot 243.7 in the final to beat back the challenge of China's Hu Kai, who took the silver in a nerve-wracking medal round with a score of 243.3.

India's Varun Tomar, who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, shot 221.7 to take the bronze in a high-intensity final, which saw lead changing hands between the three shooters multiple times.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

