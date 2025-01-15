Business Standard

Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Alcaraz in action in round 2

Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Alcaraz in action in round 2

Round two of men's and women's singles events will commence on Wednesday

Australian Open 2025 January 15 matches

Australian Open 2025 January 15 matches

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

The Australian Open 2025 is all set to return for day 4 action on Wednesday, January 15. The day will feature round 2 action in both men’s and women’s singles events, while round 1 of doubles events will also continue. Big names like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take the court in the hope of booking their place in round three of the men’s singles event, while Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka will also take the court for women’s singles round 2 today.
 
Men’s singles: Top seeds dominate the second round
 
The men’s singles second round at the Australian Open 2025 promises intense action as top seeds continue their campaigns. Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, takes on qualifier Jaime Faria, aiming to maintain his dominance. Alexander Zverev, seeded No. 2, faces Pedro Martinez in the night session, while No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz squares off against Yoshihito Nishioka, showcasing his explosive playstyle. Casper Ruud, the No. 6 seed, takes on Jakub Mensik in a key matchup as he seeks to regain his form.
 
 
Women’s singles: Champions and rising stars in action
 
The women’s singles draw features defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, seeded No. 1, facing Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her title defence opener. No. 3 seed Coco Gauff battles Jodie Burrage in the night session, showcasing her athleticism and tactical prowess. Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, returns to face No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova in a highly anticipated matchup, while Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic takes on Diana Shnaider, buoyed by her home crowd’s support. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva clashes with Moyuka Uchijima, and Donna Vekic, the No. 18 seed, faces Heather Dart.

Doubles: High-stakes team battles
 
The doubles draw adds excitement to the Australian Open with high-stakes team matchups. In men’s doubles, No. 12 seeds Jamie Murray and John Peers take on Borna Gojo and Miomir Kecmanovic in a closely contested encounter. The women’s doubles draw features No. 11 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Ena Shibahara against wildcard duo Peangtarn Plipuech and Chia-Hsuan Tsao. Top-seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend begin their campaign against Fanny Stollar and Lulu Sun.
 
Australian Open 2025: January 15 timetable
 
Australian Open 2025: January 15 Schedule
Court Time (IST) Category Round Matchup
Rod Laver Arena From 6:00am Women's Singles Round 2 A. Sabalenka vs J. Bouzas Maneiro
Rod Laver Arena Not before 8:30am Men's Singles Round 2 N. Djokovic vs J. Faria
Rod Laver Arena From 1:30pm Women's Singles Round 2 C. Gauff vs J. Burrage
Rod Laver Arena Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 P. Martinez vs A. Zverev
Margaret Court Arena From 6:00am Women's Singles Round 2 E. Mertens vs J. Pegula
Margaret Court Arena Not before 7:30am Men's Singles Round 2 Y. Nishioka vs C. Alcaraz
Margaret Court Arena From 1:30pm Men's Singles Round 2 C. Ruud vs J. Mensik
Margaret Court Arena Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 P. Badosa vs T. Gibson
John Cain Arena From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 L. Siegemund vs Q. Zheng
John Cain Arena Not before 7:30am Men's Singles Round 2 J. Thompson vs N. Borges
John Cain Arena From 11:30am Women's Singles Round 2 D. Shnaider vs A. Tomljanovic
John Cain Arena Not before 1:30pm Men's Singles Round 2 J. Draper vs T. Kokkinakis
John Cain Arena Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 L. Samsonova vs O. Danilovic
John Cain Arena Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 K. Muchova vs N. Osaka
John Cain Arena Not before 8:30am Men's Singles Round 2 A. Vukic vs S. Korda
John Cain Arena Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 A. Davidovich Fokina vs F. Auger-Aliassime
1573 Arena From 5:30am Men's Singles Round 2 R. Opelka vs T. Machac
1573 Arena Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 A. Pavlyuchenkova vs A. Potapova
1573 Arena Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 K. Nishikori vs T. Paul
1573 Arena Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 J. Niemeier vs M. Kostyuk
Court 3 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 M. Uchijima vs M. Andreeva
Court 3 Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 R. Carballes Baena vs J. Duckworth
Court 3 Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 U. Humbert vs H. Habib
Court 3 Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 H. Dart vs D. Vekic
Court 5 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 S. Bolelli/A. Vavassori vs C. Frantzen/H. Jebens
Court 5 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 K. Rakhimova/S. Sorribes Tormo vs A. Danilina/I. Khromacheva
Court 5 Following Match Men's Doubles Round 1 M. Bortolotti/F. Cobolli vs L. Darderi/D. Hidalgo
Court 5 Not before 10:00am Men's Doubles Round 1 P. Carreno Busta/S. Martos Gornes vs S. Arends/L. Johnson
Court 6 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 S. Lamens vs B. Bencic
Court 6 Following Match Women's Singles Round 2 C. Bucsa vs L. Fernandez
Court 6 Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 A. Cazaux vs J. Fearnley
Court 6 Not before 10:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 V. Kudermetova/E. Shibahara vs P. Plipuech/C. Tsao
Court 7 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 T. Maria vs C. Tauson
Court 7 Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 J. Lehecka vs H. Gaston
Court 7 Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 Q. Halys vs A. Fils
Court 7 Not before 10:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 U. Eikeri/M. Ninomiya vs M. Bouzkova/B. Mattek-Sands
Court 8 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 J. Murray/J. Peers vs B. Gojo/M. Kecmanovic
Court 8 Following Match Men's Doubles Round 1 Y. Bhambri/A. Olivetti vs T. Schoolkate/A. Walton
Court 8 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 M. Linette/G. Olmos vs L. Bronzetti/A. Kalinina
Court 8 Not before 10:00am Men's Doubles Round 1 F. Cerundolo/T. Etcheverry vs J. Cash/L. Glasspool
Court 8 Following Match Men's Doubles Round 1 P. Nouza/P. Rikl vs S. Doumbia/F. Reboul
Court 12 From 5:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 A. Bublik/A. Shevchenko vs A. Behar/R. Galloway
Court 12 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 D. Collins/D. Krawczyk vs G. Dabrowski/E. Routliffe
Court 12 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 K. Siniakova/T. Townsend vs F. Stollar/L. Sun
Court 12 Not before 10:00am Women's Doubles Round 1 M. Kato/R. Zarazua vs S. Kenin/M. Niculescu
Court 12 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 A. Krunic/N. Stojanovic vs K. Birrell/O. Gadecki
Court 13 From 5:30am Women's Singles Round 2 M. Frech vs A. Blinkova
Court 13 Following Match Men's Singles Round 2 B. Bonzi vs F. Passaro
Court 13 Following Match Men's Doubles Round 1 M. Polmans/M. Romios vs M. Guinard/A. Rinderknech
Court 13 Not before 10:30am Men's Doubles Round 1 T. Griekspoor/B. van de Zandschulp vs C. O'Connell/R. Safiullin
Court 13 Following Match Men's Doubles Round 1 M. Arevalo/M. Pavic vs R. Hijikata/J. Kubler
Court 14 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 R. Sramkova/V. Tomova vs X. Jiang/Y. Wang
Court 14 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 K. Mladenovic/S. Zhang vs M. Kessler/A. Rus
Court 14 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 Y. Putintseva/X. Wang vs X. Wang/S. Zheng
Court 14 Not before 10:00am Women's Doubles Round 1 S. Errani/J. Paolini vs P. Hon/D. Saville
Court 14 Following Match Men's Doubles Round 1 N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs M. Giron/E. King
Court 15 From 5:30am Women's Doubles Round 1 C. Dolehide/A. Krueger vs S. Aoyama/E. Hozumi
Court 15 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 T. Babos/N. Melichar-Martinez vs H. Baptiste/C. McNally
Court 15 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 V. Gracheva/O. Kalashnikova vs M. Lumsden/A. Siskova
Court 15 Not before 10:00am Men's Doubles Round 1 J. Salisbury/N. Skupski vs S. Baez/F. Comesana
Court 15 Following Match Women's Doubles Round 1 K. Kawa/K. Zimmermann vs E. Alexandrova/Y. Yuan
 

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

