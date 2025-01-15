Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Alcaraz in action in round 2

The Australian Open 2025 is all set to return for day 4 action on Wednesday, January 15. The day will feature round 2 action in both men’s and women’s singles events, while round 1 of doubles events will also continue. Big names like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take the court in the hope of booking their place in round three of the men’s singles event, while Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka will also take the court for women’s singles round 2 today.
Men’s singles: Top seeds dominate the second round
The men’s singles second round at the Australian Open 2025 promises intense action as top seeds continue their campaigns. Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, takes on qualifier Jaime Faria, aiming to maintain his dominance. Alexander Zverev, seeded No. 2, faces Pedro Martinez in the night session, while No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz squares off against Yoshihito Nishioka, showcasing his explosive playstyle. Casper Ruud, the No. 6 seed, takes on Jakub Mensik in a key matchup as he seeks to regain his form.
Women’s singles: Champions and rising stars in action
The women’s singles draw features defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, seeded No. 1, facing Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her title defence opener. No. 3 seed Coco Gauff battles Jodie Burrage in the night session, showcasing her athleticism and tactical prowess. Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, returns to face No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova in a highly anticipated matchup, while Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic takes on Diana Shnaider, buoyed by her home crowd’s support. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva clashes with Moyuka Uchijima, and Donna Vekic, the No. 18 seed, faces Heather Dart.
Also Read
Doubles: High-stakes team battles
The doubles draw adds excitement to the Australian Open with high-stakes team matchups. In men’s doubles, No. 12 seeds Jamie Murray and John Peers take on Borna Gojo and Miomir Kecmanovic in a closely contested encounter. The women’s doubles draw features No. 11 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Ena Shibahara against wildcard duo Peangtarn Plipuech and Chia-Hsuan Tsao. Top-seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend begin their campaign against Fanny Stollar and Lulu Sun.
Australian Open 2025: January 15 timetable
|Australian Open 2025: January 15 Schedule
|Court
|Time (IST)
|Category
|Round
|Matchup
|Rod Laver Arena
|From 6:00am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|A. Sabalenka vs J. Bouzas Maneiro
|Rod Laver Arena
|Not before 8:30am
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|N. Djokovic vs J. Faria
|Rod Laver Arena
|From 1:30pm
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|C. Gauff vs J. Burrage
|Rod Laver Arena
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|P. Martinez vs A. Zverev
|Margaret Court Arena
|From 6:00am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|E. Mertens vs J. Pegula
|Margaret Court Arena
|Not before 7:30am
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|Y. Nishioka vs C. Alcaraz
|Margaret Court Arena
|From 1:30pm
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|C. Ruud vs J. Mensik
|Margaret Court Arena
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|P. Badosa vs T. Gibson
|John Cain Arena
|From 5:30am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|L. Siegemund vs Q. Zheng
|John Cain Arena
|Not before 7:30am
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|J. Thompson vs N. Borges
|John Cain Arena
|From 11:30am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|D. Shnaider vs A. Tomljanovic
|John Cain Arena
|Not before 1:30pm
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|J. Draper vs T. Kokkinakis
|John Cain Arena
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|L. Samsonova vs O. Danilovic
|John Cain Arena
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|K. Muchova vs N. Osaka
|John Cain Arena
|Not before 8:30am
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|A. Vukic vs S. Korda
|John Cain Arena
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|A. Davidovich Fokina vs F. Auger-Aliassime
|1573 Arena
|From 5:30am
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|R. Opelka vs T. Machac
|1573 Arena
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|A. Pavlyuchenkova vs A. Potapova
|1573 Arena
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|K. Nishikori vs T. Paul
|1573 Arena
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|J. Niemeier vs M. Kostyuk
|Court 3
|From 5:30am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|M. Uchijima vs M. Andreeva
|Court 3
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|R. Carballes Baena vs J. Duckworth
|Court 3
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|U. Humbert vs H. Habib
|Court 3
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|H. Dart vs D. Vekic
|Court 5
|From 5:30am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|S. Bolelli/A. Vavassori vs C. Frantzen/H. Jebens
|Court 5
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|K. Rakhimova/S. Sorribes Tormo vs A. Danilina/I. Khromacheva
|Court 5
|Following Match
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|M. Bortolotti/F. Cobolli vs L. Darderi/D. Hidalgo
|Court 5
|Not before 10:00am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|P. Carreno Busta/S. Martos Gornes vs S. Arends/L. Johnson
|Court 6
|From 5:30am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|S. Lamens vs B. Bencic
|Court 6
|Following Match
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|C. Bucsa vs L. Fernandez
|Court 6
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|A. Cazaux vs J. Fearnley
|Court 6
|Not before 10:30am
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|V. Kudermetova/E. Shibahara vs P. Plipuech/C. Tsao
|Court 7
|From 5:30am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|T. Maria vs C. Tauson
|Court 7
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|J. Lehecka vs H. Gaston
|Court 7
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|Q. Halys vs A. Fils
|Court 7
|Not before 10:30am
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|U. Eikeri/M. Ninomiya vs M. Bouzkova/B. Mattek-Sands
|Court 8
|From 5:30am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|J. Murray/J. Peers vs B. Gojo/M. Kecmanovic
|Court 8
|Following Match
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|Y. Bhambri/A. Olivetti vs T. Schoolkate/A. Walton
|Court 8
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|M. Linette/G. Olmos vs L. Bronzetti/A. Kalinina
|Court 8
|Not before 10:00am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|F. Cerundolo/T. Etcheverry vs J. Cash/L. Glasspool
|Court 8
|Following Match
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|P. Nouza/P. Rikl vs S. Doumbia/F. Reboul
|Court 12
|From 5:30am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|A. Bublik/A. Shevchenko vs A. Behar/R. Galloway
|Court 12
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|D. Collins/D. Krawczyk vs G. Dabrowski/E. Routliffe
|Court 12
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|K. Siniakova/T. Townsend vs F. Stollar/L. Sun
|Court 12
|Not before 10:00am
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|M. Kato/R. Zarazua vs S. Kenin/M. Niculescu
|Court 12
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|A. Krunic/N. Stojanovic vs K. Birrell/O. Gadecki
|Court 13
|From 5:30am
|Women's Singles
|Round 2
|M. Frech vs A. Blinkova
|Court 13
|Following Match
|Men's Singles
|Round 2
|B. Bonzi vs F. Passaro
|Court 13
|Following Match
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|M. Polmans/M. Romios vs M. Guinard/A. Rinderknech
|Court 13
|Not before 10:30am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|T. Griekspoor/B. van de Zandschulp vs C. O'Connell/R. Safiullin
|Court 13
|Following Match
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|M. Arevalo/M. Pavic vs R. Hijikata/J. Kubler
|Court 14
|From 5:30am
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|R. Sramkova/V. Tomova vs X. Jiang/Y. Wang
|Court 14
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|K. Mladenovic/S. Zhang vs M. Kessler/A. Rus
|Court 14
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|Y. Putintseva/X. Wang vs X. Wang/S. Zheng
|Court 14
|Not before 10:00am
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|S. Errani/J. Paolini vs P. Hon/D. Saville
|Court 14
|Following Match
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs M. Giron/E. King
|Court 15
|From 5:30am
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|C. Dolehide/A. Krueger vs S. Aoyama/E. Hozumi
|Court 15
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|T. Babos/N. Melichar-Martinez vs H. Baptiste/C. McNally
|Court 15
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|V. Gracheva/O. Kalashnikova vs M. Lumsden/A. Siskova
|Court 15
|Not before 10:00am
|Men's Doubles
|Round 1
|J. Salisbury/N. Skupski vs S. Baez/F. Comesana
|Court 15
|Following Match
|Women's Doubles
|Round 1
|K. Kawa/K. Zimmermann vs E. Alexandrova/Y. Yuan