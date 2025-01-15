Business Standard

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 15: Full schedule, results and live streaming

The race for the quarterfinals has intensified as multiple teams, including India, will look to book their place in the knockout stage on Wednesday

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 15 schedule

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 15 schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup is back with Day 3 action from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15, with multiple teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions looking to confirm their place in the quarterfinals with a day to spare in group stage matches. The hosts, India, who are also undefeated in both the men’s and women’s divisions, will have a chance to book their place in the next round on Wednesday. Other teams in the race for early qualification are Iran and South Africa in the men’s division and England and Kenya in the women’s division.
 
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
 
Men’s division
  • Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan
  • Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran
  • Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland
  • Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya
Women’s division
  • Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia
  • Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands
  • Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh
  • Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 15 schedule

Men’s division 
Date Match Group Time (IST)
Jan 15, Wed Sri Lanka vs USA C 10:30 AM
Jan 15, Wed Australia vs Kenya D 11:00 AM
Jan 15, Wed Nepal vs Brazil A 11:15 AM
Jan 15, Wed Ghana vs Netherlands B 11:15 AM
Jan 15, Wed Germany vs Australia D 10:00 AM
Jan 15, Wed Bangladesh vs South Korea C 12:30 PM
Jan 15, Wed South Africa vs Argentina B 2:45 PM
Jan 15, Wed England vs Malaysia D 3:15 PM
Jan 15, Wed Brazil vs Bhutan A 5:15 PM
Jan 15, Wed Netherlands vs Iran B 5:15 PM
Jan 15, Wed Sri Lanka vs South Korea C 7:45 PM
Jan 15, Wed India vs Peru A 8:15 PM
 
Women’s division 
Date Match Group Time (IST)
Jan 15, Wed Australia vs Uganda B 10:00 AM
Jan 15, Wed England vs Kenya B 12:30 PM
Jan 15, Wed Uganda vs Netherlands B 4:00 PM
Jan 15, Wed Nepal vs Sri Lanka C 2:45 PM
Jan 15, Wed Germany vs Bangladesh C 6:30 PM
Jan 15, Wed Peru vs Indonesia D 6:30 PM
Jan 15, Wed Malaysia vs South Korea A 7:45 PM
Jan 15, Wed Bhutan vs Germany C 11:45 AM
Jan 15, Wed New Zealand vs Peru D 1:00 PM
Jan 15, Wed South Africa vs Poland D 4:30 PM
Jan 15, Wed India vs Iran A 7:00 PM
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 15 results
 
Men’s division
  • Sri Lanka vs USA
  • Australia vs Kenya
  • Nepal vs Brazil
  • Ghana vs Netherlands
  • Germany vs Australia
  • Bangladesh vs South Korea
  • South Africa vs Argentina
  • England vs Malaysia
  • Brazil vs Bhutan
  • Netherlands vs Iran
  • Sri Lanka vs South Korea
  • India vs Peru
Women’s division
  • Australia vs Uganda
  • England vs Kenya
  • Uganda vs Netherlands
  • Nepal vs Sri Lanka
  • Germany vs Bangladesh
  • Peru vs Indonesia
  • Malaysia vs South Korea
  • Bhutan vs Germany
  • New Zealand vs Peru
  • South Africa vs Poland
  • India vs Iran
 

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 15 live streaming and telecast details

Where to watch the live telecast of January 15 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup January 15 matches will be available on Star Sports Networks and DD Sports in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of January 15 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live streaming of Kho Kho World Cup January 15 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

