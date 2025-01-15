Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 15: Full schedule, results and live streaming

The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup is back with Day 3 action from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15, with multiple teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions looking to confirm their place in the quarterfinals with a day to spare in group stage matches. The hosts, India, who are also undefeated in both the men’s and women’s divisions, will have a chance to book their place in the next round on Wednesday. Other teams in the race for early qualification are Iran and South Africa in the men’s division and England and Kenya in the women’s division.
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
Men’s division
- Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan
- Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran
- Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland
- Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya
Women’s division
- Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia
- Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands
- Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh
- Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 15 schedule
Men’s division
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|Jan 15, Wed
|Sri Lanka vs USA
|C
|10:30 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Australia vs Kenya
|D
|11:00 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Nepal vs Brazil
|A
|11:15 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Ghana vs Netherlands
|B
|11:15 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Germany vs Australia
|D
|10:00 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Bangladesh vs South Korea
|C
|12:30 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|South Africa vs Argentina
|B
|2:45 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|England vs Malaysia
|D
|3:15 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Brazil vs Bhutan
|A
|5:15 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Netherlands vs Iran
|B
|5:15 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Sri Lanka vs South Korea
|C
|7:45 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|India vs Peru
|A
|8:15 PM
Women’s division
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|Jan 15, Wed
|Australia vs Uganda
|B
|10:00 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|England vs Kenya
|B
|12:30 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Uganda vs Netherlands
|B
|4:00 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Nepal vs Sri Lanka
|C
|2:45 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Germany vs Bangladesh
|C
|6:30 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Peru vs Indonesia
|D
|6:30 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Malaysia vs South Korea
|A
|7:45 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|Bhutan vs Germany
|C
|11:45 AM
|Jan 15, Wed
|New Zealand vs Peru
|D
|1:00 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|South Africa vs Poland
|D
|4:30 PM
|Jan 15, Wed
|India vs Iran
|A
|7:00 PM
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 15 results
Men’s division
- Sri Lanka vs USA
- Australia vs Kenya
- Nepal vs Brazil
- Ghana vs Netherlands
- Germany vs Australia
- Bangladesh vs South Korea
- South Africa vs Argentina
- England vs Malaysia
- Brazil vs Bhutan
- Netherlands vs Iran
- Sri Lanka vs South Korea
- India vs Peru
Women’s division
- Australia vs Uganda
- England vs Kenya
- Uganda vs Netherlands
- Nepal vs Sri Lanka
- Germany vs Bangladesh
- Peru vs Indonesia
- Malaysia vs South Korea
- Bhutan vs Germany
- New Zealand vs Peru
- South Africa vs Poland
- India vs Iran
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 15 live streaming and telecast details
Where to watch the live telecast of January 15 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
The live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup January 15 matches will be available on Star Sports Networks and DD Sports in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of January 15 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
The live streaming of Kho Kho World Cup January 15 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.