Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina beats Pegula in 2nd semi-final tie

Elena Rybakina secured her place in the 2026 Australian Open women’s singles final with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win over Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. The match, which lasted just under two hours, was a thrilling contest marked by powerful serving and incredible baseline rallies. Early Control and the Tight Tie-break ALSO READ: Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final date, time (IST), live streaming The match began with Pegula taking early control, breaking the deadlock in the tie-break after winning a marathon rally. However, Rybakina swiftly responded, leaning on her powerful serve to level things up. She mixed in timely aggression from the baseline, refusing to let Pegula break away.

Neither player could dominate as they traded mini-breaks, each being forced to defend under sustained pressure. At 7-7 in the tie-break, Rybakina raised her level, capitalizing on errors from Pegula's second serve to grab the decisive edge.

Rybakina’s Fearless Finish

Rybakina sealed the match in style, hitting a fearless backhand down the line to finish a high-quality semifinal. It was a contest of composure and power, with the Kazakh star navigating the tight moments with exceptional poise.

With this win, Rybakina will now face Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of the 2023 Australian Open final, a rematch that promises to be just as intense as their previous encounter.