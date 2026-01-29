Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina beats Pegula in 2nd semi-final tie

Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina beats Pegula in 2nd semi-final tie

This sets up a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, where Rybakina fell short against Sabalenka.

Elena Rybakina sets up a final tie with Sabalenka in AUS Open 2026

Elena Rybakina sets up a final tie with Sabalenka in AUS Open 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elena Rybakina secured her place in the 2026 Australian Open women’s singles final with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win over Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. The match, which lasted just under two hours, was a thrilling contest marked by powerful serving and incredible baseline rallies.
 
Early Control and the Tight Tie-break
 
The match began with Pegula taking early control, breaking the deadlock in the tie-break after winning a marathon rally. However, Rybakina swiftly responded, leaning on her powerful serve to level things up. She mixed in timely aggression from the baseline, refusing to let Pegula break away.  ALSO READ: Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final date, time (IST), live streaming
 
 
Neither player could dominate as they traded mini-breaks, each being forced to defend under sustained pressure. At 7-7 in the tie-break, Rybakina raised her level, capitalizing on errors from Pegula's second serve to grab the decisive edge.
 
Rybakina’s Fearless Finish

Also Read

Australian Open 2026 womens singles final schedule

Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final date, time (IST), live streaming

Aryna Sabalenka is on track to win her 5th Grand Slam title this year

Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka beats Svitolina in 1st women's singles SF

Australian Open 2026

Australian Open 2026 men's singles semifinals date, time and live streaming

AUS Open 2026 women's singles semis schedule

Australian open 2026 women's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2026

Sabalenka and Svitolina set for Australian Open semifinal showdown

 
Rybakina sealed the match in style, hitting a fearless backhand down the line to finish a high-quality semifinal. It was a contest of composure and power, with the Kazakh star navigating the tight moments with exceptional poise.
 
With this win, Rybakina will now face Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of the 2023 Australian Open final, a rematch that promises to be just as intense as their previous encounter.
     

More From This Section

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti retires injured

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz beats de Minaur to reach maiden semis

Alexander Zverev

Australian Open 2026: Zverev knocks out Tien in quarterfinal thriller

Aryna Sabalenka, Aryna, Sabalenka

Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka beats Jovic convincingly to enter semis

Elina Svitolina

Australian Open 2026: Elina ousts Gauff, to challenge Sabalenka in semis

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewEconomic Survey 2026 HighlightsDividend Stocks TodayPak vs Aus Live ScoreBudget 2026