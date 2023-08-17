Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi bowed out of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament after losing to Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov respectively here on Wednesday.

R Pragganandhaa, however, bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series against fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi to force a tie-break, which will be played on Thursday to decide who advances to the last four.

The 17-year-old Gukesh, who had lost the first game on Tuesday, faced an uphill task against world No.1 Carlsen with black pieces. He managed to secure a draw in 59 moves but that was not enough as the Norwegian superstar moved ahead with a 1.5-0.5 margin.

In a must-win situation, 18-year-old Praggu, playing black against a confident Erigaisi, soaked in the pressure and prevailed in a 75-move game to level the match at 1-all.

In another quarterfinal, Gujrathi, who had earned a draw in the first game, lost the second to Azerbaijan's Abasov in 44 moves to crash out of the competition.

The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to current world champion Ding Liren of China.

Also Read Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals GM Gukesh D overtakes Anand to become highest ranked Indian chess player Carlsen's last gambit: Why World Chess Champion checked his title defence Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Carlsen's SG Alpine Warriors beat Balan Alaskan Knights in Global Chess Ad-hoc body not to change criteria for Worlds trials after injury to Vinesh Cabinet approves MoU on Cooperation in sports between India and Australia TN govt launches India's first-ever night street racing circuit in Chennai Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC Lady coach who filed sexual harassment case against Sandeep Singh suspended