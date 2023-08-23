Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agree to draw second game

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.
The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.
The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.
Two classical games ended in peace treaty and the World Cup winner will be decided tomorrow in Tie-Breaker!! Go Pragg Go!! @PMOIndia @narendramodi @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @ianuragthakur @Bharatchess64 @SnjKpr @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/10ACsApzIW
Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)