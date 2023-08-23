Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agree to draw second game

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen. The score reads 1-1

Chess World Cup 2023 Final's second game ends in a draw between Magnus Carlsen and India's R Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw. Photo: Chess Federation of India

Chess World Cup 2023 Final's second game ends in a draw between Magnus Carlsen and India's R Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw. Photo: Chess Federation of India

Press Trust of India Baku
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.
The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.
The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Chess World Cup: Anand calls current lot golden generation of Indian chess

Sports ministry okays wrestlers Bajrang and Deepak's foreign training

BWF World Championships: Prannoy, Sen enter third round; Sindhu crashes out

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Athletics: Who is Erriyon Knighton? The US teen eying Usain Bolt's records

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Chess World Cup R Praggnanandhaa CHESS

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon