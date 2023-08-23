Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agree to draw second game

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Two classical games ended in peace treaty and the World Cup winner will be decided tomorrow in Tie-Breaker!! Go Pragg Go!!

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.