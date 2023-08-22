Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis
Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals
Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen
Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final
Athletics: Who is Erriyon Knighton? The US teen eying Usain Bolt's records
Women's Hockey ACT: Ranchi to host the event from October 27 to November 5
Mother deserves all credit for Praggnanandhaa's success: Father Rameshbabu
It's a special kind of support: Garry Kasparov hails Praggnanandhaa, mother
Defending in pressure situations is Praggnanandhaa's hallmark: India coach