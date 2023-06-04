close

Events like Khelo India Games take sports to new heights, says UP CM

The third edition of Khelo India University Games, organised in four cities of UP, concluded in Varanasi on Saturday with CM Yogi Adityanath saying such events are taking sports to new heights

Press Trust of India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:38 AM IST
The third edition of the Khelo India University Games, organised in four cities of Uttar Pradesh, concluded in Varanasi on Saturday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying such events are taking sports to new heights.

The closing ceremony was held in a simple manner in view of the triple train accident in Balasore in Odisha and a two-minute silence was observed, according to an official statement. The accident has claimed 288 lives and injured more than 1,100.

The Games had begun on May 25 and were held across nine venues in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Gautambuddh Nagar.

"Despite the heat, the way the players participated in this event with full readiness and won medals, I congratulate and wish them the best. I heartily congratulate those who have displayed excellent sportsmanship here," the chief minister said on the occasion, according to the statement.

During the closing ceremony, a short film summarising the third edition of the Games was also screened.

The chief minister, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and other guests congratulated the winning team -- Panjab University (total 69 medals -- 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze).

The team that stood second was Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar (total 68 medals -- 24 gold, 27 silver, 17 bronze) and at third place was Jain University of Karnataka (total 32 medals -- 16 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze).

In the last one week, more than 4,000 players from 108 universities of the country, with their skills and their ability, have implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as well as the 'Khelo India' campaign, Adityanath said.

"We all know that the sports competitions in the country are reaching new heights. Be it the Sansad Khel Pratispardha or the Khelo India University Games, or any other national or international level competition, the rate of participation and medals of Indian players has increased in the last nine years. The work done for sports infrastructure during this period is encouraging for everyone," he said. The chief minister was referring to the nine years of the Modi government.

Giving an account of the works being done to boost sports in the state, the chief minister said even within Uttar Pradesh, through the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, the "double engine government is continuously working on this".

"We are all engaged with full readiness to take India's potential to the global stage through sports by joining the prime minister's resolution, and the Khelo India University Games is an example of that," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the Khelo India University Games has emerged as the biggest platform for sports in the country.

He said it is such a platform where players from every corner of the country can showcase their talent and skills.

It is a platform from where "we can identify the future medal winners and take them forward. This is the biggest platform for sports in the country, successfully organised by Uttar Pradesh," Thakur said.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Khelo India Games Uttar Pradesh sports

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

