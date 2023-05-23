close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Over 4,000 athletes and officials from 207 universities in the country are expected to take part in 21 disciplines to be hosted over 12 days

IANS Lucknow
Khelo India School Games ,Narendra Modi,Prime minister,Olympics,Vijay Goel ,Indian sports,Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore,Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Shooting, Swimming, Volleyba

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The third edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Branded as the 'biggest endeavour' taken up by the state, over 4,000 athletes and officials from 207 universities in the country are expected to take part in 21 disciplines to be hosted over 12 days.

While five cities of Uttar Pradesh will host most of the events, shooting events will be held in New Delhi.

KIUG kicks off on Tuesday with kabaddi matches at the SVSP Sports Complex Indoor Hall, Gautam Buddha Nagar, its official opening ceremony will take place in Lucknow on Thursday.

This edition will also be marking the debut of water sports as Taal lake in Ramgarh, Gorakhpur will play host to a rowing contest.

Although the annual event is a good platform for athletes to make a name for themselves in the national sporting scenario, officials of various state sports associations, and even Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association, were disappointed with the poor sports infrastructure in the state.

Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

CWG Meet: India makes a strong case for inclusion of wrestling, kabaddi

TN Sports Minister meets Anurag Thakur, requests release Khelo India fund

Neeraj Chopra number one in World Athletics men's javelin ranking

Indian archer Prathamesh wins World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Shaw should be dominating but has been disappointing this season: Watson

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Govt approves foreign training for Olympian sailors ahead of Asian Games

All the events during the 12-day Games will be organised at 'borrowed' venues due to a dearth of suitable infrastructure owned by the UP Sports Directorate.

"The 1982 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games allowed New Delhi to build a world-class sporting infrastructure. It helps our sportspersons train better and win medals at international levels, including the Olympics. And through KIUG, we expect development on those lines, at least in the universities of the state," the state Olympic association secretary-general Anandeshwar Pandey said.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Sports Authority of India's Lucknow centre, Sanjay Saraswat, felt that KIUG helps athletes gain some visibility at the national-level.

"The idea behind Khelo India University Games is to ensure fair play in sports as there were reports of mass manipulations in the school and university games held earlier. All athletes deserve a chance to prove their mettle.

"We need to have a robust policy for university athletes," he said, adding that the university games help improve the sporting infrastructure of a state.

"KIUG is a big event as far as the sporting development of the state is concerned, and I am sure it will give ample opportunity to athletes of Uttar Pradesh's universities to showcase their talent and win medals," said the state's sports director, R.P. Singh.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Khelo India Games Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Khelo India School Games ,Narendra Modi,Prime minister,Olympics,Vijay Goel ,Indian sports,Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore,Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Shooting, Swimming, Volleyba
2 min read

Neeraj Chopra number one in World Athletics men's javelin ranking

Neeraj Chopra
1 min read

Football: India qualify for FIFAe Nations Cup for second straight season

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Indian archer Prathamesh wins World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Archery, Tokyo Olympics
3 min read

Shaw should be dominating but has been disappointing this season: Watson

Cricket
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

SBI, PNB, Bandhan Bank: Trading strategies in bank stocks post Q4 results

markets
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon