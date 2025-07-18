Friday, July 18, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Government offers ₹50,000 monthly to 3,000 athletes for 2036 Olympics

Government offers ₹50,000 monthly to 3,000 athletes for 2036 Olympics

The home minister said the Modi government is making arrangements to take sports to every village.

Olympics rings

Will India get the hosting rights for 2036 Paris Olympics. Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is preparing for the 2036 Olympics by providing an assistance of Rs 50,000 per month to approximately 3,000 athletes and is making a detailed systematic plan for it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

Addressing an event where the Indian contingent participating in the 21st World Police and Fire Games-2025 were felicitated, Shah said victory and defeat are the eternal cycle of life and setting the goal to win, planning for victory should be everyone's "nature" and winning should be the habit.

He said those who cultivate the habit of winning always perform exceptionally.

The home minister said the Modi government is making arrangements to take sports to every village.

 

The selection and training of children from different age groups in every sport are being done scientifically, he said.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan

Cricket at LA Olympics to start July 12, finals set for July 20, 29

Sajan Prakash, Tokyo Olympics, Swimming

Joyful Parisians take first legal plunge into Seine in over 100 years

Pakistan hockey team's visa controversy

Sports visa controversy: Why can't India deny a visa to Pakistani athletes?

Olympics rings

IOC to India on hosting 2036 Olympics: 'First, put your house in order'

Olympics medals

Indian delegation engages IOC in discussions to host future Olympic Games

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, sports has been given great importance in the last 10 years. The budget has been increased by five times. The government is also preparing for the 2036 Olympics by providing assistance of Rs 50,000 per month to approximately 3,000 athletes and is making a detailed systematic plan for it," he said. 

Shah said every police officer's routine should be such that the day begins with a parade with subordinate staff in the morning and ends with sports in the evening.

"If all police personnel develop a habit of regular sports, it will not only relieve stress, but also improve the quality of work," he said.

The home minister said all police forces that are part of the 'All India Police Sports Control Board' should aim to win at least three medals each.

"If we achieve this goal, the record you have set this year will be surpassed by you at the World Police and Fire Games to be held in Gujarat in 2029," he said.

He said the success of the police personnel who participated in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 should be celebrated and the people of the country should also receive accurate information about it.

Shah said that just as Arjuna could only see his target -- the eye of a bird -- similarly, all police officers and athletes connected to sports must aim for the World Police and Fire Games 2029 and move forward.

These games will take place in 2029 in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kevadia, he said.

The home minister said that as India progresses on the global sports stage, the country's athletes must perform in a way that sparks worldwide discussions about the immense potential of sports in India.

He said he was fully confident that India will be among the top five medal-winning countries in the 2036 Olympics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi

Erigaisi storms into semifinals, Praggnanadhaa bows out of title race

Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen (Image credits: X))

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

AFI sets qualifying marks for World Athletics Continental Tour event

AFI sets qualifying marks for World Athletics Continental Tour event

India's Koneru Humpy. (File Photo: PTI)

World Women's Chess Cup 2025: All four Indians to play tie-breaks

Praggnanandhaa R,Praggnanandhaa

Freestyle Chess: Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi advance; Carlsen out

Topics : Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon