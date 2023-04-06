Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report



Transacting users in this IPL is expected to grow by 25-30 per cent, with 60-65 per cent of them coming from tier-II cities and beyond. Gross gaming revenue of fantasy sports during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to grow by 30-35 per cent to reach Rs 2,900 crore-3,100 crore in 2023, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.



Ujjwal said government encouragement by way of formalised rules and regulations regarding GST for real money gaming platforms and Google allowing fantasy platforms on its Play Store will further increase the number of transacting users. “Steep growth in fantasy sports gaming will come from tier-II cities driven by increasing adoption of fantasy platforms and cross-migration of users from other games,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants. “Increased internet accessibility will give a push to the IPL economy. Our estimates suggest that the average revenue per user is expected to grow from Rs 410 in IPL 2022 to Rs 440 per user in IPL 2023.”



Since its inception in 2008, IPL has predominantly been a televised sporting event with an audience of around 100 million. Its viewership peaked at 460 million in 2019. During the Covid-19 pandemic, its TV viewership dropped by 10 per cent as the lack of live sporting events caused many viewers to migrate to OTT platforms. Ten teams are competing in the IPL, one of the most expensive leagues worldwide. According to Redseer, IPL’s market size has grown because of several factors, including growing awareness of fantasy gaming and new platforms amplifying their marketing.

Also Read IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16 IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023 IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report Wimbledon allows Russian, Belarusian players to compete under neutral flags CSK name as replacement for left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary MotoGP 2023: Honda Team's lone rider Mir prepares for Argentina Grand Prix World Boxing Championship: India recreates history, bags four gold medals