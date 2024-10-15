HIL Auction: Udita attracts highest bid in first half of women's auction

Business Standard
Dutch star drag-flicker Yibbi Janssen was the second most expensive player and was bought by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh.

Hockey generic image

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Indian defender Udita Duhan emerged as the costliest buy in the first half of the Hockey India League women's auction after she was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh here on Tuesday.

Indian players Lalremsiami (for Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sunelita Toppo (for Rs 24 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers), and Sangita Kumari (for Rs 22 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers) attracted significant attention in the first half of the auction.

 

Several overseas players, including Belgium's Charlotte Englebert (for Rs 16 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst (for Rs 16 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), and Australia's Jocelyn Bartram (for Rs 15 lakh to Odisha Warriors) were the notable buys.

Veteran India striker Vandana Katariya fetched Rs 10.5 lakh from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

India captain Salima Tete (Rs 20 lakh), Ishika Chaudhary (Rs 16 lakh) and Neha Goyal (Rs 10 lakh) were picked up by Odisha Warriors.

Former India captain Savita (Rs 20 lakh), Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh) and Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh) are some of the big Indian names bought by Soorma Hockey Club.

Delhi SG Pipers also picked up India internationals Navneet Kaur (Rs 19 lakh), young goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam (Rs 16 lakh) and Deepika (Rs 20 lakh).

In the first half of the auction, all four franchises made strategic bids to build their core team.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hockey India League

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

